Oti Mabuse has marked a major milestone with her baby daughter as she admitted she held back tears.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, 33, shared a video to her Instagram Stories as she explained she was taking her baby girl on her first flight.

Oti said she wanted her little girl to “feel calm and comfortable”.

Oti Mabuse baby

Alongside a video at the airport, Oti said: “Man this parenting business is a trip. I’ve never held back tears so long in my life – everything is a first and I want her to feel calm and comfortable.

“I was so nervous she would be crying but she’s laughing, interested and most importantly not scared at all. We are such lucky parents. Now FOR THE ACTUAL FLIGHT. Wish us luck!”

Oti and her husband Marius flew to Germany, where she reunited with her sister Motsi Mabuse for her birthday.

Following the flight, Oti gushed that it went well. She said: “All in all!!! A great first experience! Going back home tomorrow solo. Let’s see how that goes.”

Oti said the “only difficulty” she and Marius faced was “who does what”. She said: “We realised we can’t both do everything so one of us has the baby and the other does the luggage.

I’ve never held back tears so long in my life.

“Much easier to tag team for her to remain calm and us to be on the same page.”

Oti became a mum for the first time in December when she welcomed her baby girl.

Oti Mabuse on birth of daughter

The Dancing On Ice judge previously opened up about her daughter’s birth, revealing she developed sepsis.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, Oti said: “The NHS gave us a therapist so we had someone to come in and check on our wellbeing and mental health and talk to us. You don’t always have that as a new mum.

“My sepsis was discovered after the birth — it’s not something that was missed, so I just want to make that clear, as I’d read it misinterpreted like that a while ago.

“My daughter had an infection when she came out and the doctors gave her treatment. I didn’t have time to panic — we were just focused on her being better.”

