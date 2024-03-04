Inside Olly Murs and pregnant wife’s ‘iconic’ Greggs-themed baby shower

Olly Murs and wife Amelia Tank are expecting their first baby and they are celebrating in a very ‘iconic’ way.

Who could imagine a better way to show off having a bundle of joy on the way than saying you’re ‘preggs with Greggs’? Yep, you read it correctly. Greggs… like the beloved bakery chain.

Olly definitely hasn’t ‘skipped a beat’ when it comes to celebrating expanding his family. In a series of light-hearted snaps, Olly gave his followers a glimpse into their very unique baby shower, kitted out with a bespoke Greggs van and an eye-catching colour palette synonymous with the bakery chain.

Olly Murs’ Greggs-themed baby shower with wife

Surrounded by blue, yellow and white decor, Olly and Amelia could be seen grinning as they posed by the ‘preggs’ van. Amelia rocked her growing bump in an all-black ensemble, alongside a Greggs bag, re-branded with the logo ‘preggs’.

Other details of the customised packaging included a caution label referencing Olly’s hit, with the lyrics: “Your heart will skip, skip, skip a beat.”

The baby shower even boasted a brand new tagline: “Satisfy your pastry cravings.” Very on brand!

Olly and Amelia were surrounded by family and friends as they enjoyed pastry snacks and grooved to music. Olly even sported a perfect mascot outfit.

Singer Olly Murs is welcoming a family addition very soon (Credit: Zak Hussein/ SplashNews.com)

Olly Murs on Instagram

You guessed it, he could be seen wrapped up in a hilarious sausage roll shaped costume. Olly, you’re a troublemaker!

One video showed him slow dancing while tucking into a tasty treat.

Evidently, fans were blown away by their pastry-themed display, with plenty flocking to the comment section. One wrote: “Iconic. Not long now Murs, get all the sleep in you can x.”

Another praised: “I think the sausage roll costume should make tour tbh,” and a third added: “This is the best baby shower!”

The slow dance with the Sausage, Bean and Cheese Melt.

Greggs themselves praised Olly’s moves and penned: “The slow dance with the Sausage, Bean & Cheese Melt.”

Amelia also shared her thoughts, gushing: “I still can’t process that this happened today. Feel very honoured to be the first to have a Preggs van at my baby shower!!”

Olly and Amelia tied the knot in July 2023 (Credit: Photo SplashNews.com)

Olly Murs and wife expecting their first baby

In December 2023, Olly shared with his Instagram followers that he and Amelia will be welcoming an addition.

“Baby Murs due 2024,” Olly captioned the post.

Olly Murs wedding

The couple had previously tied the knot in July 2023, in a lavish three-day ceremony. Speaking to HELLO! magazine a couple of weeks later, Olly revealed that the couple were already planning on starting a family.

He said: “We’re ready to have our own little Murs running around. It’s so special that we’ll be able to take our kids to Osea Island one day and say: ‘This is where we got married’.”

Olly and Amelia’s baby shower comes just before he’s about to take centre stage with Take That in an upcoming UK tour. It’ll celerbrate the band’s ninth album, This Life.

