Morning Live star Xand van Tulleken welcomes baby as he gushes over his ‘amazing’ wife

Morning Live star Dr Xand van Tulleken shared some exciting news today (Tuesday, April 23) – he’s had a baby!

The doctor, who regularly appears on the hit BBC show, shared the news on Instagram this morning.

Morning Live star Dr Xand van Tulleken shares baby joy

Taking to Instagram this morning, Morning Live star Xand revealed that he and his wife, Dolly, have welcomed a baby boy.

The 45-year-old shared a snap of himself and Dolly sharing a kiss as she holds their newborn baby in the hospital.

“Our son. Born on earth day,” he captioned the heartwarming snap.

“Everyone well and happy!” he continued. “So proud of my amazing wife @dolitics.”

Morning Live star Dr Xand van Tulleken on engagement

Xand and Dolly got engaged back in 2022.

Speaking about the engagement at the time, Xand said: “We had the most wonderful time.

“I proposed to my now-betrothed, Dolly, and we experienced pure magic. We rode a tandem bicycle all over London, feeling like characters in a Richard Curtis movie.”

They married a year later in London.

Xand also has a son from a previous relationship. “He is the most significant and precious thing in my life,” he said of his son Julian.

“His arrival was quite unexpected. Although my relationship with his mother was brief, we parted on excellent terms.”

Rav Wilding in secret marriage split

In other Morning Live-related news, host of the show, Rav Wilding has split from his wife after 12 years of being together.

Rav and Jill first got together back in 2012. In 2017 they tied the knot in Barbados and in 2020 they welcomed their daughter.

However, earlier this month, Rav took to Instagram to announce that they had split.

“For those asking questions myself and Jill amicably separated last year. Our focus is co-parenting our hugely loved and beautiful daughter,” he said.

Morning Live airs on weekdays from 9.30 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

