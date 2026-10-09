Molly-Mae Hague has revealed a neighbour dispute over a parked car near her reported £5m home.

In her latest vlog, the influencer said she’d previously had no problems with neighbours.

She said she came across her neighbours arguing after popping out for coffee. The incident happened in the area around the home she shares with Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae revealed an issue with a neighbour (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

Molly-Mae Hague describes the neighbour parking dispute

Molly-Mae used some dramatic language to describe the commotion downstairs.

“It’s all been going on downstairs. We’ve had brawls and beefs and everything basically,” she said.

However, she also gave a much warmer assessment of her neighbours before explaining what had caused the issue.

She explained: “We have had lovely neighbours moving here. Like, we’ve had no neighbour issues. But we’ve just had a neighbour issue because of where a car is parked.”

Molly-Mae’s remarks focused on neighbours and parking, rather than any disagreement with Tommy. She ended that part of the update by brushing aside the drama.

She added: “But we won’t waste our time worrying about that. But it was all going on.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy live in Cheshire (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s Cheshire home

According to The Sun, the couple paid around £4.75 million for their seven-bedroom home. They bought the property shortly before their split in 2024.

Molly-Mae and Tommy met on Love Island seven years ago and now live there with their two children. Both stars are now 27, with the house providing a base for their family.

The Sun describes the neighbourhood as wealthy and sought after by celebrities. The Victorian property had already been refurbished before the couple bought it.

Among its biggest features is an indoor swimming pool complex within the property. The home also has a gym, alongside its kitchen and living room.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague admits she ‘wants another baby’ despite ‘not keeping her head above water’ with two children

Outside, the couple have a 1.25-acre garden, a tennis court and a coach house. The property is split-level, with stone terraces among its features.

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