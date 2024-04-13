Lee Mack confirms he won’t be doing Not Going Out in 2024: ‘It’s not always my decision’

Lee Mack – who is hosting The 1% Club tonight (Saturday, April 13) – addressed the future of Not Going Out last year.

The comedian, 55, created the hit sitcom back in 2006. A 14th season will be airing at some point.

Lee created Not Going Out in 2006 (Credit: BBC)

Lee Mack talks Not Going Out

During an interview with the Radio Times in December 2023, Lee spoke about Not Going Out and its future.

The sitcom hit its 100th episode over the festive period.

During the interview, Lee was asked how the show had come about in the first place.

“I was doing a sketch show at the Fringe in Edinburgh with Catherine Tate and Dan Antopolski. There was a thought I had that wasn’t even a joke – me looking out of a window with a telescope, my wife walks in and I suddenly look up to the stars. In other words, what the hell was I looking at? At best mildly amusing, not a sketch but an idea, so I parked it. Then I had another and another and the sketch grew into a quarter of the show and then became a pilot.” he said.

Lee has opened up about the future of Not Going Out (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lee Mack on the future of Not Going Out

Later in the interview, Lee was asked about his plans for 2024.

He explained that he would be performing in The Unfriend, the black comedy play by Doctor Who and Sherlock writer Steven Moffat.

He was then asked if he had any other plans for the year. It was at this point that he made a shock revelation about the hit show, which has been airing on the regular since 2006.

“More 1% Club, more Would I Lie to You? and, for the first year in a long time, I won’t be doing Not Going Out. If we do bring it back, we’re looking at early 2025,” he revealed.

He also added: “We’re talking about it now. I’d love to do more, I love doing it, it’s great fun, I love the cast but […] it’s not always my decision, these things. I just wait for someone to say, ‘There’s a bag of money, get on with it.”

Lee and Holly presented the show together (Credit: BBC)

Lee on why Freeze the Fear got axed

Last month, Lee opened up on why Freeze the Fear – a show he hosted alongside Holly Willoughby – wasn’t renewed for another series.

Freeze the Fear saw several celebrities, including Dianne Buswell, Chelcee Grimes, and Gabby Logan, push themselves to the limit as they tested their endurance to the cold.

However, the show wasn’t renewed for a second season. And Lee reckons he knows why…

“Celebs in cold water did not make as exciting television as producers thought,” he told The Sun.

“I liked it,” he admitted though. “I was booked to be the cynical comic and Holly was already on board,” he then added.

The 1% Club airs tonight (Saturday, April 13) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

