Kelly Clarkson appears in newly released security footage from the Brooklyn shop at the centre of her online complaint.

Pablo Torre shared the clip on his Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast on Tuesday, October 13.

The video has no audio, so it cannot establish what either side said during the exchange.

The dispute over a $15,000 mechanical bird began after Kelly accused Art of Play of dismissive treatment.

Now, owner Adam Rubin says the backlash has left staff fearing for their safety. He told the Daily Mail the business had received threatening calls and messages, alongside online harassment.

“But we are afraid for the safety of our shopkeepers,” he said.

Adam also alleged that people had shouted outside the shop. Local customers defended the business in interviews with the Daily Mail, praising its staff.

Why Kelly Clarkson complained about the mechanical bird at Art of Play

At the heart of the disagreement is Molly, a mechanical bird displayed inside the curiosity shop.

Kelly said she felt judged over whether she could afford the bird, comparing the experience to the film Pretty Woman. In the movie, Julia Roberts’ character is dismissed by shop staff when she searches for an outfit.

Writing on X on Saturday, October 10, she said: “Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale.”

Art of Play disputed her account and maintained that Molly was never available to buy.

However, a $15,000 price tag beside the bird prompted questions from Kelly’s supporters about that explanation.

The business said the tag referred to an identical ornament, rather than Molly herself.

Kelly challenged the shop again on Sunday, October 11, maintaining that its account was untrue.

Kelly Clarkson performing at the Citi Concert Series in New York City in 2025.

(Credit: Shutterstock/Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com)

What the Kelly Clarkson shop footage shows

The footage offers a visual record of the visit, rather than an explanation of either person’s intentions.

Wearing a yellow T-shirt, baseball cap and backpack, Kelly browses before approaching the wall-mounted bird.

She appears to speak with an employee, and the pair then move apart.

Later, the employee points towards another wall while looking in her direction. Kelly has her back turned at that moment.

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She subsequently returns items to a shelf and approaches another member of staff near the exit. After gesturing during that encounter, she leaves the store.

Art of Play has said staff would have helped Kelly contact Molly’s creator, Seattle-based artist Bliss Kolb.

According to the business, she could have explored commissioning a similar bird instead of buying the shop’s display piece.

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