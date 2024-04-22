Kerry Katona insists Katie Price ‘deserves happiness’ as she gushes over JJ Slater romance news

In Katie Price news, the star and boyfriend JJ Slater have sparked rumours that they’re getting married after enjoying a whirlwind romance.

Now, Katie‘s pal, Kerry Katona has weighed in on the mum-of-five potentially getting married again…

Earlier this month, Katie fuelled rumours that she and JJ are engaged.

The glamour model dropped a huge hint that she and MAFS star JJ were engaged, thanks to a snap she shared on Instagram.

The picture in question was of the interior of one of the cabins the couple stayed in during a getaway.

On the wall were the words “Will you marry me?”. Katie captioned the post with: “Absolutely love this place.” However, she didn’t reveal whether JJ had actually popped the question.

Speaking to Closer, a source revealed that if he did, Katie would say yes!

“Katie believes JJ could be ‘The One’ – he’s told her he loves her and she’s told him she loves him. Given the chance, she’d marry him tomorrow,” they claimed.

Kerry Katona breaks silence on Katie Price and JJ engagement rumours

JJ has recently also said that if it had been Katie walking down the aisle on MAFS last year, it would have “saved a lot of time”.

Now, Katie’s close pal, Kerry, has shared her opinion on the rumours – and she’s all for Katie having some “happiness” in her life.

“It was lovely to hear JJ Slater’s comments about Katie Price. She finally deserves some happiness!” she told OK! magazine.

“I don’t know if marriage is on the cards just yet, but they have said that the L word has been used. It looks like JJ’s treating her nicely and it’s what she deserves. Katie helped me through some tough times, so it’s great to see her happy again,” she then added.

Kerry’s kind words come not long after Katie confessed she was experiencing “pregnancy” symptoms.

Katie has been open about wanting more kids before. However, the “pregnancy” symptoms she’s experiencing are likely down to stress, she revealed.

“I said [to the therapist] ‘My belly is really bloated, I can’t get my bloated-ness down’,” she said on her podcast, The Katie Price Show.

She then continued, saying: “I didn’t know that is a sign of anxiety and stress – it can affect your digestive system. I don’t know if I’m getting Alzheimer’s or Dementia, I asked him, ‘can I get it at my age?’. He said, ‘No you haven’t, it’s just stress.’ At the minute I’m really forgetful, I’m bloated… it’s driving me nuts that I’m like it.”

“Even people I see every day I’m like, ‘do you know what? I’ve just forgotten your name.’ And no I’m not pregnant! Sometimes when you’re pregnant your memory plays up.”

