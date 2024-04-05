Katie Price’s ‘baby plans’ as ex Peter Andre welcomes another child: ‘She’s very defiant’

In the latest Katie Price news, the former glamour model is keen to have a sixth child before her 46th birthday, according to insiders.

The news follows after her ex-husband Peter Andre and his wife Emily welcomed their second daughter together. Peter has three children with Emily and two with Katie.

Katie is in a new relationship with Married At First Sight star John Joe ‘JJ’ Slater (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price news

Throughout the years, Katie has been very vocal about wanting another child. Previously, she has admitted to failed surrogacy and IVF cycles.

Katie is currently in a relationship with Married At First Sight star John Joe ‘JJ’ Slater, 31, and reportedly wants to start a family with him.

“Katie has spoken to doctors about having another baby and understands that there are risks because of her age, but she’s very defiant about becoming a mum again,” an insider told OK!.

“She did IVF with Carl but it didn’t work for them and the hope of a sixth baby hasn’t gone away.”

Last month, on her podcast with her sister Sophie, Katie confirmed her relationship with JJ, stating that he “ticks every box” and accepts her for who she is.

“She’s with JJ now and because he’s young he’ll probably want children and that suits her baby dreams,” the source continued, stating that she is “weighing up all her options”.

In 2022, Katie admitted that it was unfortunate that she hadn’t frozen her eggs when she was younger.

ED! has contacted Katie’s representatives for comment.

Katie regrets not freezing her eggs when she was younger (Credit: YouTube)

Peter Andre baby news

On Wednesday (April 3), Peter announced that Emily gave birth to a daughter.

“We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family. Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy,” the Mysterious Girl hitmaker wrote.

“Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn’t be happier.”

At the time of posting, Peter revealed that their daughter hadn’t been given a name yet.

