James Morrison’s wife Gill Catchpole tragically took her own life, coroner confirms

This week came the tragic news that the partner of James Morrison, Gill Catchpole had died at the age of 45.

Now, her cause of death has sadly been confirmed.

Gill Catchpole, partner of James Morrison dies

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, a family friend reportedly said that Gill’s death wasn’t suspicious. They also said that James was being comforted by his friends and family.

“Gill was found dead on Friday at the family’s home in Whitminster. James is devastated and is being supported by his family,” they told the publication.

“He is holding it together for their girls but has asked for the family to be left alone to grieve in private,” they then added.

James’ partner, Gill, has died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A local from the village Gill and James lived in then said: “The whole village is in complete shock at what has happened. Gill was a lovely woman and they were a beautiful family.”

Gill and James shared two children. She ran a cafe called Cotswold Sandwich Box in their home village.

Gill’s cause of death confirmed

Earlier today (January 9), it was confirmed that Gill had died by hanging, Gloucestershire Coroner Roland Wooderson was told.

She was reportedly found by her partner James. He had been contacted by a friend of Gill’s, reports claim, who had called by the house but couldn’t get access. He reportedly found her upon entering their home.

The police were reportedly satisfied that there wasn’t any suspicion surrounding her death.

New details emerge following the death of James Morrison’s partner

It was reported earlier today that police visited James’ home over concern for Gill’s welfare.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Gloucestershire police said: “Police were called to Whitminster in Gloucester at around 9.10am on Friday following concerns for the welfare of a resident.

“Officers attended and the body of a woman in her 40s was found within an address,” they then continued.

“The death is being treated as non-suspicious at this time. The coroners and woman’s next of kin have been informed,” they then added.

ED! has contacted James’ reps for comment.

Gill and James met when she moved into his mum’s house (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gill planned ‘big changes’ in 2024

One woman who previously worked with Gill spoke with the MailOnline.

“She was always waving, saying hello, and stopping to chat. She told me just a few days ago that she was looking forward to the future and making big changes in 2024. I never sensed anything was wrong because that was Gill. She was a very positive and determined person who had gone through a lot recently,” she said.

Another said: “She said she wanted a fresh start this year and was planning big changes. I took it to mean that she wanted to expand the business, which I know she was very keen to do, or make a big life change, like go travelling or something.”

“Every time I spoke with her recently I always got the sense that she wasn’t totally satisfied with her lot but I just thought that’s common when you get into your mid-40s because life can seem a bit dull,” she then added.

If you are struggling with your mental health, contact the Samaritans online or call 116 123 from any phone for free.

