Singer James Morrison hit by four tragedies as his partner dies

James Morrison – singer of hits such as You Give Me Something and Broken Strings – has been left devastated following the death of his partner.

The singer’s partner, Gill Catchpole, was found at the family home on Friday (January 5). She was 45 years old.

James has been left devastated (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James Morrison devastated by death of partner Gill

A family friend told The Sun that Gill’s death wasn’t suspicious. They also confirmed that James was being comforted by friends and family.

“Gill was found dead on Friday at the family’s home in Whitminster. James is devastated and is being supported by his family,” they said.

“He is holding it together for their girls but has asked for the family to be left alone to grieve in private,” they then said.

A local then told the publication: “The whole village is in complete shock at what has happened. Gill was a lovely woman and they were a beautiful family.”

Gill ran a cafe called Cotswold Sandwich Box in the village they lived in.

ED! has contacted James’ reps for comment.

Gill has died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James Morrison and partner Gill

James, 39, and Gill first met when she moved into his mum’s house. This happened when he was still trying to make it big in the music industry.

She moved in with her then-partner, before she and James fell in love. James tried to woo her by singing Stevie Wonder songs to her.

“When she moved in, I started singing all the songs off that album to her. I was playing all of that stuff on the acoustic guitar. So it reminds me of when I met her and me just serenading the corridor hoping she’d pop out,” he said back in 2021.

“We just had a connection straight away really. But I had to wait two years to find out if what I thought I felt was real. Because I wasn’t going out with her for the first year or so she lived there. She was with her boyfriend, so I was getting to know her,” he then said.

“And I didn’t want to tell her that I fell in love with her the first moment I set eyes on her because I didn’t know, I’d never fell in love before. So I didn’t really know if it was that. So it was like a massive moment for me to even tell her that I liked her,” he then said.

The singer has lost a number of family members over the last 14 years (Credit: ITV)

James’ losses

James and Gill shared two daughters – Elsie, 15, and five-year-old Ada.

In 2010, James lost his father, Paul. He then lost his older brother, Alexis, 43, and his 21-year-old nephew, Callum.

“In the space of three years I lost my Dad, Paul, my big brother Alexis, who was 43, and my nephew Callum, who was only 21,” he told the Daily Mail back in 2015.

“Alexis and Callum died just a year apart. After my Dad died it was heartbreaking to start losing the next generations,” he then said.

Read more: Kate Garraway ‘bearing up’ following death of husband Derek and ‘finding comfort’ now he’s ‘no longer in pain’

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.