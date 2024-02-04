Inside Holly Willoughby’s ‘£3m’ London home – with big outdoor pool and stunning garden

Thanks to her 24-year-long career, it’s no surprise Holly Willoughby lives in a luxurious London home.

Since shooting to fame, the blonde beauty has become one of the nation’s favourite presenters. From stints on This Morning to Celebrity Jucie, Holly has not stopped over the years. And despite quitting This Morning last year, Holly made her TV comeback this year to front the new series of Dancing On Ice.

But with fame comes fortune, and it seems Holly has invested her hard-earned cash into her lush home.

But is there a pool? And how many bedrooms are there? Keep scrolling to find out!

Holly is back on screens for Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Where does Holly Willoughby live?

Holly is said to have lived in the mansion, reportedly worth a huge £3 million, for over 10 years.

The TV star and her husband Dan Baldwin share their London home with their three children – Harry, Belle and Chester, as well as their pet dog Bailey and cat Bluebell. But there’s enough room for guests, as the gaff reportedly has six bedrooms!

And it’s fair to say the chicness and grandness of the home is evident as soon as you set sight on Holly’s gaff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

In 2022, she uploaded a snap of her jaw-dropping front door – adorned with stained glass panels and large gold handles. The doorstep also has monochrome tiles on the floor as well as her house number.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Living room

In 2022, Holly gave fans a peek at her lush living room when she shared a video of dog Bailey and cat Bluebell.

At the time, the mum-of-three had stunning blue-grey sofas including an L shaped one – decorated with a blue and white herringbone throw and striped cushions. She also opted for a white coffee table and a cream carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly Willoughby outdoor kitchen

In 2023, Holly shared a sweet snap of her dad in her outdoor kitchen for Father’s Day. In the background, a huge white countertop can be seen lined with blue cupboards.

Adding to the al fresco kitchen, she’s kitted it out with a sink with gold taps – as well as a standing pizza oven. Finishing off the area, she opted for blue and white mosaic tile flooring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M&S (@marksandspencer)

Gigantic pool and vegetable patch

Not content with a gigantic garden AND outdoor kitchen, Holly also reportedly has a huge pool at her home which is said to be built into her lawn.

In an image shared by the M&S Instagram page, a glimpse of Holly’s pool is seen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

It seems Holly is somewhat of a green-fingered goddess too as she has her very own vegetable patch in the garden. In 2021, she shared a snap of her back garden vegetable patch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Impressive kitchen

Proving she can be the hostess with the most-ess, Holly’s kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Holly shared a photo of herself cooking Christmas dinner back in 2016, letting fans take a look at her impressive kitchen. As well as white cupboards and worktops, there’s a gigantic Island unit in the middle.

Read more: Holly Willoughby’s most controversial Dancing On Ice dresses after dividing viewers with latest look

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.