Gino D’Acampo admits he’s enjoying the ‘single life’ amid 24-year marriage: ‘If I wanted to have an affair, I could’

Gino D’Acampo has candidly opened up about his marriage with his wife – claiming if he “wanted to have an affair, he could”.

The telly favourite is happily married to Jessica Morrison. The pair met when Gino was just 18, working in Sylvester Stallone’s Mambo King restaurant.

Fast forward to 2002, and the TV chef married childhood sweetheart Jessica. Gino and Jessica went on to welcome three children: Luciano, 21, Rocco, 19, and Mia, 11.

Since then, the couple have gone from strength to strength. But it turns out Gino is a big believer in “balancing your married life with your ‘single’ life”.

The telly chef is happily married to Jessica (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo and wife Jessica Morrison

Gino and Jessica have been loved-up for years and years. Although striking up a romance when they were teenagers, Gino and Jessica reportedly broke up for a year before tying the knot. It seems their time apart helped convince them they were made for one another.

And in a new interview, Gino has revealed his top secret to a successful and happy marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie D’Acampo (@jessiedacampo)

Gino D’Acampo and wife ‘take a lot’ of time apart

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Gino shared how “there has to be a time” when he does things by himself and his wife Jessica “does things by herself”.

He explained how they both “take a lot” of holidays by themselves, or with their own pals. Gino then noted how “it’s important to have your own life”.

Do you think that if I wanted to be unfaithful to my wife, I’d need to organise a holiday?

It seems absence makes the heart grow fonder for This Morning star Gino and his wife Jessica. When quizzed by the publication about their solid foundation of trust, Gino went on to note how it comes from understanding.

He asked: “Do you think that if I wanted to be unfaithful to my wife, I’d need to organise a holiday? I can do it anytime and anywhere.”

Gino went on to say how he “could be in London pretending” he’s at work, or “could be on holiday for a week”. He added: “So once you get that out of your head, going on holiday alone doesn’t matter.”

Jessica and Gino have three children together (Credit: ITV)

Gino says he ‘could’ have an affair

Gino then shared his thoughts on the issue some people have with spending time with people of the opposite sex. He went on to recall how he enjoyed a dinner last week with “an amazing woman” he’s been working with.

He said: “It’s just dinner with another human being. If I wanted to have an affair, I could do that without the dinner and everything.”

