Lucy-Jo Hudson announces birth of niece as she admits ‘I already love her so much’

Former Corrie star Lucy-Jo Hudson took to her Instagram page to announce to fans that her family has welcomed a new member.
The award-winning actress previously married her fellow Coronation Street star Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs, in 2009. The pair called it quits in 2018 but did start a family of their own, welcoming a daughter, Sienna-Rae. Lucy had since had another child, a son named Carter.
An addition to the family, Lucy shared a series of snaps of herself to Instagram yesterday (February 1) with a newborn. In the first slide, she can be seen holding them in their arms and kissing them on the cheek.
In the final two images, she was photographed feeding the baby with a bottle.
“Introducing Navie-Jay,” she wrote, adding the pink flower emoji. “My beautiful niece. I already love her sooooo much!!!”
Fans share their congratulations
After sharing the news, fans rushed to the comments section to share their congratulations to Lucy.
“Aww congratulations to you Lucy-Jo on them becoming your new niece and she’s so cute. I really love her name,” one user wrote.
“Awwww congratulations my lovely! She’s beautiful,” another person shared.
“Aww she is absolutely gorgeous. What a lovely name she’s has as well,” a third remarked.
“Awww that is a fantastic, adorable and lovely photo of you and little cute baby niece Navie-Jay there Lucy,” a fourth commented.
“Awwww her NAME. She is adorable,” a fifth user wrote.
