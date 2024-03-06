Aston Merrygold fans ‘sobbing’ as he shares sweet video of children meeting new baby for first time

Aston Merrygold has delighted fans after sharing a video of his children meeting his newborn baby for the first time.

The JLS star announced recently that he and his wife, Sarah, welcomed their third child – a daughter caller Riley. Prior to announcing Sarah’s pregnancy in September last year, the pair already had two sons, Grayson and Macaulay.

And it seems Aston and Sarah were wasting no time letting the two children meet their new baby sister – something fans have called the “cutest thing” they have “ever seen”.

The JLS singer and wife welcomed their third baby recently

Aston Merrygold children

In an Instagram video shared on both Aston and Sarah’s account on Tuesday (March 5) the little ones could be seen arriving at the hospital. Full of excitement, they peered inside their little sibling’s crib. They then got to hold her and sweetly kissed her forehead.

What a perfect perfect little family!

The post was captioned: “When Riley met her big brothers. Grayson was adamant we shared this, he needed to tell you about our new born baby.”



Aston Merrygold new baby

Fans were quick to rush to the comments section to gush over the JLS star’s post. One person said: “This is so cute & Grayson and Macaulay will be the best big brothers she’s one lucky girl I can’t cope.”

Someone else added: “What beautiful little boys they are! Riley’s the luckiest little sister.”

A third penned: “I’m literally sobbing this might just be the cutest thing I’ve ever seen in what a perfect perfect little family!!!”

The pair are already proud parents to two

How many kids does Aston Merrygold have?

The Beat Again hitmaker got engaged to Sarah in December 2017. After 10 years in a relationship, the pair finally tied the knot in 2022. Aston and Sarah are said to have met when she worked as a backup dancer for his chart-topping band JLS.

They welcomed Grayson Jax in 2018. Then came along their second son Macaulay Shay born in June 2020.

Aston once ruled out having more children

After the birth of his son Macaulay in 2020, Aston insisted he wasn’t going to have more children. He told OK! Magazine that being a father is “priceless” – but also a lot of hard work.

“No. But that’s from me,” Aston said when asked about the possibility of a third child. “You wanna… If you ask Sarah you might get a different answer. But I’m here now so I’m saying no.”

