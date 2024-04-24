Vera actress teases ITV show could return after Brenda Blethyn’s ‘gutting’ decision to quit

Vera fans were left “gutted” when lead star Brenda Blethyn revealed she was stepping down from the role after series 14, but it might not be the end – will the popular detective drama return?

Earlier this week, the actress announced she would be “saying cheerio” to her character Vera after 13 years. In a statement issued on Monday (April 22, 2024), she confirmed her intention to hang up Vera’s infamous trench coat and hat after filming series 14 in the North East.

However, just days later, resurfaced quotes from another Vera actress have given fans hope that the series may continue, after all.

Will Vera return?

Fellow Vera actress Ibinabo Jack, who plays DC Jacqueline Williams, teased that the show could indeed carry on without Brenda Blethyn.

Speaking to Jon Kay on BBC Breakfast, she previously gave fans hope that Brenda leaving might not mean the end of the show.

When Jon Kay asked: “I suppose when Brenda steps down that surely means Vera has to end, doesn’t it? You can’t have Vera without Brenda.”

However, actress Ibinabo Jack replied: “Unless they did a prequel? Like early days?”

Fellow presenter Sally Nugent agreed, saying: “A prequel is a fabulous idea! That’s what we need to know, more of Vera’s backstory. It’s a genius idea!”

Fans want Vera to continue

Vera fans were understandably “gutted” at the news of Brenda’s exit.

One wrote: “Next season of Vera is the last one, but could there be a spin-off?”

Another said: “Definitely think we could have a spin-off with a young Vera in uniform. Perhaps her father would still be alive and poaching birds eggs! There would be enough stories to keep us going for many a series! It would be fab!”

A third wrote: “Thank you Vera. It has been THE BEST TV program EVER. What will we do without you?”

“Was simply gutted to hear it’s stopping’ added one more, “one of the greatest dramas on TV! #Vera.”

Brenda Blethyn to quit Vera after filming series 14

Actress Brenda Blethyn OBE is to return to the iconic role of Vera for one, final series. After dropping several hints about the gruelling hours on set, she has finally confirmed she has decided to retire from the role.

Brenda will film one more series of the hit show. The final ever series – series 14 – is being filmed this summer in Northumberland and the North East.

Vera has been on our screens ever since 2011. The series was inspired by the character created by writer Ann Cleeves.

In the statement from ITV, Brenda Blethyn said: “Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end and I’m sad to be saying cheerio. But I am so proud of our achievements over the last 14 years.”

She added: “I’ll be forever grateful to the wonderful Ann Cleeves who created Vera, and to Elaine Collins who saw fit to cast me in the role. The producers, dream cast and crew have been fabulous and I’m going to miss them.

“But I won’t forget their huge talent, the camaraderie, laughter or kindness we shared nor the friendship of the people of the north east and our fans worldwide. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

many thanks to everyone for your good wishes. so very much appreciated. getting ready to start filming Series 14 of Vera next week. gonna be hard saying farewell. — Brenda Blethyn (@BrendaBlethyn) April 24, 2024

Will Vera return? Brenda’s heartfelt statement

After the official statement from Brenda via ITV, she also shared a more personal message to her fans on X.

She wrote: “Many thanks to everyone for your good wishes. so very much appreciated. Getting ready to start filming series 14 of Vera next week. Gonna be hard saying farewell.”

Vera series 14 will air later in 2024. Series 1 to 13 are currently available to watch in ITVX.

