Brenda Blethyn quits Vera: Actress announces she’s leaving show after filming series 14

Brenda Blethyn has announced she is ‘saying cheerio’ to her character Vera after series 14.

In a statement issued today (Monday, April 22, 2024) by Brenda and ITV, the actress has revealed her intention to hang up Vera’s infamous trench coat and hat after filming series 14 in the North East.

As filming for the final series begins, ITV has confirmed what fans have long feared – that Vera will come to an end after filming of the new series.

Here’s everything Brenda, 78, has said about leaving…

Vera and her team will be back for one more series! (Credit: ITV)

Brenda Blethyn to film series 14 of Vera

Actress Brenda Blethyn OBE is to return to the iconic role of Vera for one, final series. After dropping several hints about the gruelling hours on set, she has finally confirmed she has decided to hang up DCI Vera Stanhope’s infamous trench coat and hat.

Brenda will film one more series of the hit show. The final ever series – series 14 – is being filmed this summer in Northumberland and the North East.

Vera has been on our screens ever since 2011, inspired by the character created by writer Ann Cleeves.

‘I’m sad to be saying cheerio’

In the statement from ITV, Brenda Blethyn said: “Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end and I’m sad to be saying cheerio. But I am so proud of our achievements over the last 14 years.:

She added: “I’ll be forever grateful to the wonderful Ann Cleeves who created Vera, and to Elaine Collins who saw fit to cast me in the role. The producers, dream cast and crew have been fabulous and I’m going to miss them.

“But I won’t forget their huge talent, the camaraderie, laughter or kindness we shared nor the friendship of the people of the north east and our fans worldwide. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

David Leon returned in Vera series 13 (Credit: ITV1)

When will series 14 of Vera be on TV?

ITV has confirmed a further two feature-length episodes of Vera, which will be the drama’s 14th and final series. It will film this summer, and is expected to air later in 2024.

Creative Director Kate Bartlett, who has executive produced many series of Vera said: “It is the end of an era and has been an extraordinary journey over 14 amazing series of Vera.

“So many wonderful and talented people have been involved in the making of Vera across all the series, but none of us would be here without two incredible women: firstly, the absolutely extraordinary talent of the inimitable Brenda Blethyn.:

Kate added: “She is brilliant as DCI Vera Stanhope, a truly iconic character of our times. And – of course – the amazing Ann Cleeves, author of the original novels and creator of DCI Vera Stanhope. We will all be very sad to say goodbye to Brenda and everyone involved in making the show.”

All 13 series of Vera are available for streaming on ITVX.

