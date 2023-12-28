The Masked Singer UK: Lorraine Kelly ‘excited’ to be joining judging panel along with other famous faces

Lorraine Kelly has shared her excitement at joining The Masked Singer UK judging panel.

The wackiest guessing game on the telly returns to screens on Saturday (December 30) for its fifth series. A brand new batch of masked celebs will take to the iconic stage to show off their vocal chops.

But it’s not just new characters that will be making an appearance. The Masked Singer is also undergoing a huge shake-up that will see a slew of famous faces join the judging panel.

The Masked Singer returns this weekend (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer back with new series

The brand new series of The Masked Singer looks to be its silliest yet. Characters including a cup of bubble tea, an air fryer and a yeti with a broken foot will be doing whatever they can to try not to get unmasked.

TV favourite Joel Dommett is back at the helm of the new series. Judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross are also returning to the panel.

However, the show is also featuring a fifth guest judge throughout the fifth series – including Lorraine Kelly.

To say I’m excited about being a judge for this bonkers, fabulous, funny and utterly incredible show does not go nearly far enough. I’m BESIDE MYSELF. Can’t wait to see who is behind those masks. #MaskedsingerUK https://t.co/skh35lWPJU — Lorraine (@reallorraine) December 27, 2023

Lorraine Kelly joins The Masked Singer

Sharing the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, Lorraine said she was over the moon at being able to make an appearance.

She wrote: “To say I’m excited about being a judge for this bonkers, fabulous, funny and utterly incredible show does not go nearly far enough. I’m BESIDE MYSELF. Can’t wait to see who is behind those masks.”

But Lorraine isn’t the only celeb to join the show as a guest judge. The likes of comedians Sir Lenny Henry and Rob Brydon will be tasked to unmask the stars, as well as pop star Ellie Goulding.

Joel is back to front the show (Credit: ITV)

Joel shares excitement for new series

Speaking about presenting The Masked Singer, host Joel Dommett admitted he was very excited about this series.

He said: “I feel like it’s all so joyous and fun. I am viewing it all in an entirely different way. I think that’s what happens when you have children anyway. The fact that kids in the audience love it so much, I think it puts that entirely into a new context for me and I just love being a part of it.”

The Masked Singer returns on Saturday, December 30 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

