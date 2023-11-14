Strictly star Shirley Ballas was told her stretch marks were ‘revolting’ by dance judge

Shirley star Shirley Ballas has revealed that a dancing judge once told her that her stretch marks were “revolting” six weeks after she had given birth.

The Strictly Come Dancing head judge, 63, faced the gruelling criticism from another dance judge at the beginning of her career – and says things have got much better in the present.

Strictly star Shirley Ballas body shamed

Shirley explained: “It wasn’t like it is today where everybody’s got to walk on an eggshell to tell you something. I went back to dancing six weeks after having my baby. I was told: ‘I marked you third. As I refuse to look at the stretch marks on your back. I find it revolting.”

Shirley Ballas revealed a dance judge called her baby stretch marks revolting (Credit: Splash News)

Speaking about the brutal comments in the world of dance, Shirley told the BBC that her experience of receiving “direct” criticism has impacted her role on Strictly.

Shirley Ballas likes to be a “less harsh” judge

Despite facing criticism of her judging on the hit BBC One show, Shirley noted that her experiences as a young dancer helped her learn how to be less harsh when giving criticism herself.

I had so many walls up from working in the industry for years. When we critique someone there’s a frown and you’re very direct.

Since then, Shirley confessed that her son gave her some tips about being constructive and smiling. Speaking on her radio podcast she said: “Maybe that way’ rather than ‘Your footwork sucks.’ I think I do a pretty good job!”

The Queen of Latin also admitted that she asked her PA to filter all the negative messages, especially the offensive ones. According to The Mirror, she said: “This year I’ve taken on Harry as a PA, who also [sifts] through all those really unbelievable messages that you couldn’t even repeat to a human being.”

Shirley has got better at dealing with mean comments

Shirley further explained how challenging it can be to avoid mean messages. “Unfortunately they come up. You know, if you’re scrolling or you’re looking. Or, you know, when I did my Sky challenges for Calm,” she explained. “They come up and I’m trying to help people as well. So I don’t want to just ignore all the good people. Because there’s more good people than bad people.”

Meanwhile, during a chat with Dan Walker for Channel 5 news, Shirley was asked if she has become better at dealing with the harsh comments on social media. She replied: “I think with social media, yes.”

