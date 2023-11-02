In Strictly news, Ellie Simmonds has taken to Instagram to issue a life update, just days after her split from her boyfriend was confirmed.

The star – who appeared on Strictly last year – split from her childhood sweetheart last month.

Ellie and her boyfriend have split (Credit: ITV)

Strictly news: Ellie Simmonds splits from boyfriend

Paralympian Ellie split from her childhood sweetheart, Matt Dean. The former couple knew each other from when they were children.

However, according to a source over the weekend, the couple have since sadly split.

“Ellie and Matt have sadly split but it was amicable on both sides and there remains a lot of love there,” the source told The Sun.

“They preferred to keep their relationship out of the public eye and it was the same with the breakup, but both are doing OK,” they then added.

Ellie previously revealed it was Matt who convinced her to do Strictly.

“I was like shall I, shall I not. Then I spoke to my other half Matt, and he was like ‘go for it Ellie, take that leap of faith, you don’t know unless you try’,” she told The Sun last year.

“Now I’m so happy I said yes. As soon as I did we were bouncing around the kitchen like yay! Like little buzzing bees,” she then added.

Strictly news: Ellie Simmonds issues update after breakup

Yesterday (Wednesday, November 1) saw Strictly star Ellie issue an update following her breakup.

The star uploaded some snaps documenting her October to her Instagram yesterday for her 117k followers to see.

The snaps consisted of Ellie’s appearance at the Pride of Britain Awards, attending Miriam Margolyes’ show, a visit to Cannes, an appearance on Lorraine, camping in the desert, appearing on CBBC, and scuba diving in Egypt.

“October was a jam-packed month…,” the star captioned the post. That’s underselling it a bit!

Ellie was at the Pride of Britain Awards last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans react to Ellie’s ‘jam-packed’ month

Fans of the swimmer took to the comment section to react to her busy month.

“Wow, you have been busy. You look lovely in your glittery dress,” one fan commented.

“1) you’re so cool 2) you look amazing!” another said. “Go go go,” a third wrote. “Ellie you are an inspiration x,” another gushed.

“You look fabulous and what a month!” another said.

Strictly continues on Saturday, November 4 at 7.05pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

