Inside Sort Your Life Out star Dilly Carter’s home – sleek bathroom, leopard-print bedroom and annexe at end of garden for her mum

Sort Your Life Out star Dilly Carter – Stacey Solomon‘s right-hand woman – has been the show’s resident organising expert since it started.

So it’s only natural that her own home is the stuff tidy dreams are made of! Come with us as we look through the keyhole…

Dilly has been with the Sort Your Life Out team since the start (Credit: BBC)

Sort Your Life Out star Dilly Carter – at home with her husband and daughter

Dilly, husband Charley and their daughter Nelly-Reet, 10, live in a three-bedroom house in Hertfordshire.

Their home is in a cul-de-sac. This was something Sort Your Life Out star Dilly always wanted after she grew up living in one that felt safe and friendly.

“We love this road, and we wouldn’t move out of this area for anything,” she said on Instagram. “It’s got such a lovely feel, being in a cul-de-sac and just having that close-knit environment of everyone around you. We’ve got the best neighbours in the world, and I absolutely adore them.”

Dilly revealed to Right Move that they bought the house in 2017, making sure there was enough room for their growing family, and Dilly’s mother Freda, who now lives with them in an annexe built at the end of the garden.

Home for me is a place I can have my friends and family over, and enjoy spending time with them in a space that we’ve made our own.

“It’s super common for Asian families to invite their elderly family members to live with them when they get older, especially if they are unwell. We knew this next house was going to be our longer-term home, so it was important we had space to have, and grow, our family.

“We’re a really sociable household, so we also knew that we wanted to live in an open-plan space, for entertaining. It also had to be walking distance to the high street, close to an green space for our dog, Buddy, to run around, and good schools nearby.”

Home improvements

The couple quickly set about making the semi-detached home their own. It originally had lots of walls and small rooms, but these are now gorgeous open-plan spaces perfect for entertaining.

Dilly – who runs her own Declutter Dollies business – and Charley also renovated both bathrooms and transformed the conservatory into a brick extension. Lastly, but most importantly, they got planning permission to build an annexe at the back of the garden for Freda.

Dilly revealed she has carers coming in to help get Freda dressed, but the majority of her mum’s care falls to Dilly, who was adopted as a child.

“We’ve been able to turn this house into a home – it’s very welcoming and social, comfortable but cool. We made it open plan but kept sprinkles of its original character throughout,” she said.

Kitchen/diner

Dilly recently showed off a glimpse of her new kitchen/diner, complete with Venetian plastering on the walls that her very handy husband Charley had completed.

The space is gorgeous, with deep blue walls and a stunning breakfast bar/island at the centre of the space.

“Home for me is a place I can have my friends and family over, and enjoy spending time with them in a space that we’ve made our own. And I think we’ve been able to achieve that,” Dilly said.

Fans gushed over the gorgeous light fittings, and we’ve spied a unique leopard-print table where the family enjoy their meals. The kitchen also has black cupboards and tiles, and warm under-cupboard lighting that bathes the room in a golden glow.

The master bedroom and bathroom

Leopard-print fan Dilly continues to show her love of animal print in the bedroom, with one wall covered in leopard-print wallpaper. The others are painted mean and moody in black, adding to the dramatic feel of the room.

The bathroom is the perfect place to relax, too. It has a pair of black his and hers sinks, white tiled walls, monochrome floor tiles and a black standalone bathtub.

