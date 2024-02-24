Where the One Foot In The Grave cast are now – drugs shame, death aged 97, famous daughter and heart attack

One Foot in The Grave is a British sitcom classic – but where are cast now?

The BBC show debuted back in 1990 and became a hit with viewers. It followed grumpy granddad Victor Meldrew who is forced into retirement and now grappling with the newfound absurdities of retired life. However in 2000 the show came to an end – leaving fans gutted.

But the show has still continued to have somewhat of a legacy – with a new generation becoming fans of the series. So much so, that this Saturday (February 1240) Channel 5 is airing a half-hour special, One Foot In The Grave Funniest Moments.

But 24 years on, where are the cast now? Which one sadly died? And who has a famous daughter who appeared on ITV’s Benidorm? Keep reading to find out…

Richard played Victor for 10 years (Credit: YouTube)

Victor Meldrew – Richard Wilson

Richard Wilson played the iconic Victor Meldrew, in the show. With his famous catchphrase, “I don’t belieeeeeve it!” the series became an award-winning smash when it first appeared on BBC One.

When the comedy ended in 2000, he went on to star in a number of popular shows like Doctor Who, Around the World in 80 Days, New Tricks.

However, in 2016, he suffered a heart attack. He was due to perform in a show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August in which he was reprising his One Foot In The Grave character, but he fell ill and was forced to pull out.

Richard had a heart attack a few years ago (Credit: Splash)

Speaking to Times Radio in 2021, he opened up the lasting impact the heart attack has had on him. He said: “Steps are very bad for me now since my heart attack. So I use a stick quite a lot of the time.”

While earlier in the year, he revealed the health scare had caused a bleed in his brain which has caused memory loss.

He told Oldie magazine that his memory has got “worse” since his heart attack. He explained: “I hit my head, which caused a bleed in the brain. That’s why my memory has been destroyed a bit. As a result, I am more forgetful – but not more grumpy.”

Annette played the role of Victor’s wife (Credit: BBC)

Margaret Meldrew – Annette Crosbie

Annette played Margaret Meldrew the wife of Victor on One Foot In The Grave. Since the show wrapped, she bagged roles in movies like Into the Woods, Calendar Girls and Dad’s Army.

More recently, she appeared on season two of Ricky Gervais’ black comedy-drama After Life on Netflix. She is now said to be living in Wimbledon and is a campaigner against cruelty to animals.

Annette’s daughter is a famous actor (Credit: Splash)

And it turns out Annette has a rather famous child too… Annette’s daughter is Selina Jane Griffiths. The actress has started in an array of sitcoms including The Larkins and Not Going Out.

She also played Pauline Maltby in the ITV iconic comedy series Benidorm between 2011 and 2018.

Jean was played by Doreen (Credit: BBC)

Jean Warboys – Doreen Mantle

Doreen Mantle played the role of Jean, a friend of Margaret. She was often seen in the middle of many of the show’s chaotic and hilarious scenes.

She went onto star in shows like Doc Martin, Casualty, Holby City and Jonathan Creek. Doreen also had a main role on the Brummie soap Doctors from 2001 to 2019.

The actress passed away last year (Credit: Splash)

Her other notable role was Joy Fishwick on Coronation Street between 2010 and 2011. Joy was the elderly mother of Colin Fishwick, who John Stape had effectively killed and assumed his identity in order to teach again.

Sadly, in August 2023, it was revealed that Doreen had passed away aged 97. A statement said: “She died peacefully at home. She is survived by her two sons, four grandchildren and one brother.”

Angus played Patrick on the show (Credit: BBC)

Patrick Trench – Angus Deayton

Patrick, played by Angus, was Victor and Margaret Meldrew’s next door neighbour. He usually was involved in hilarious on-screen situations with Victor.

After this show ended, he bagged a role as host of the BBC comedy show Have I Got New for You. But in 2002 – he was infamously sacked after it was claimed he had taken cocaine and had sex with prostitutes.

He was hit with a drug and sex scandal (Credit: SplashNews)

The presenter was embroiled in a tabloid scandal with the now defunct News of the World who reported he had allegedly hired a prostitute. It was then claimed the pair had used cocaine. At the time, Angus’ ex-partner Lisa Mayer was pregnant.

Since then, he embarked on a radio career as well as a few presenting gigs. He has also appeared in BBC drama Waterloo Road in 2013.

One Foot In The Grave Funniest Moments is on Channel 5 tonight (February 24) at 9.10pm.

