Old Gladiators referee John Anderson ‘looks great’ for 92 as he reunites with OG star of the show

Old Gladiators referee John Anderson thrilled fans as he recently popped up on the Instagram account of another star from the original ITV series.

The sports entertainment spectacular became a staple of Saturday evening telly between 1992 and 2000. A revival later turned up Sky for just over a year in 2008.

But with BBC One‘s new reboot proving one of TV’s biggest hits in 2024 so far, John’s social media appearance saw him hailed as a “legend”.

Lee Phillips, Mark Clattenburg, and Sonia Mkoloma are the new trio of referees on Gladiators in 2024 (Credit: BBC)

ITV Gladiators stars ‘reunite’

Earlier this month, James Crossley – better known to Gladiators fans as Hunter – shared some highlights from his run on the programme amid fan reminiscences about the ITV series.

A clip he uploaded to Insta featured John – dressed in his Gladiators referee uniform of a black and white stripy top, and cap – giving his trademark prompts and countdown.

James, 50, captioned his post: “Lots of Gladiators interviews and memories this week. But let’s remember the true star of the show, now 92 years young. The unforgettable tones of John ‘Scottie’ Anderson.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Hunter Crossley (@mrjamescrossley)

How fans reacted

Seeing John turn the years back was a treat for many of James’ followers, going by their appreciative comments.

“Looks great for 92,” one fan wrote.

Another cheered John: “What a legend.”

“What an amazing guy John is,” said another.

John made the show. What an incredible age.

While a fourth praised him: “John made the show. What an incredible age.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC iPlayer (@bbciplayer)

Who was the old Gladiators referee in the original ITV series?

Born in Glasgow, John Anderson was a teacher and coach for Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games athletes before he found telly fame with Gladiators.

John coached an Olympian at every Olympics between 1964 and 2000, and he has coached five world record holders.

And as well as being on Gladiators, John has also made TV appearances on Top Gear.

Read more: All the scandal and tragedy that’s embroiled the original cast of Gladiators

Gladiators 2024 continues with the third episode in the new series on Saturday January 27, at 5.50pm, on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.