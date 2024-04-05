Nadia Sawalha strips down to her pants live on Loose Women as audience in hysterics

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha showed off her assets today as she stripped down to her pants live on air. The hilarious panellist was brave enough to bare it all as she battled against a returning fashion trend.

Nadia, 59, could be seen wriggling into her clothing whilst attempting not to flash the camera.

The audience, however, couldn’t help but gasp as they got a lot more than they bargained for!

Nadia Sawalha left Loose Women viewers shocked as she stripped off on air (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha strips live on air

On today’s show (April 5), the Loose Women discussed the struggle of finding jeans that fit. The panel, made up of Kaye Adams, Jane Moore, Dame Kelly Holmes and Nadia, admitted that finding the right pair of jeans can be a hassle.

So much so, they are even left dreading it. The hosts also chatted about the supposed return of the skinny jean trend.

Nadia explained her own struggles when finding denim that fits, exclaiming that she was “hardcore” back in the day as traditional denim didn’t have lycra to help its wearer slip in and out with some extra stretch.

She then put her money where her mouth is and could be seen attempting to fit into her old pair of skinny jeans.

Loose Women today

The star stripped down to a black pair of briefs as she attempted to slip into the jeans.

The studio audience seemed very shocked as they gasped at her brazenness before giving her a cheer.

Her co-hosts even went as far as to tease her with a tiny purple g-string. They hinted that the star also had to change her pants!

With the help of her fellow panellists and a handy coat hanger, Nadia did in the end manage to get the jeans on.

However, they were a little ill-fitting.

Nadia Sawalha was very brave as she got changed in front of her co-hosts and live audience (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

Nadia took it in her stride though, exclaiming: “Where are we going?” implying she would be brave enough to wear the outfit outside.

Meanwhile, fans flocked to social media to have their say, with one praising the hilarious segment.

I couldn’t have done that massive respect.

One wrote: “OMG just love @nadiasawalha she is hysterical. Changing pants live on TV.. geee the lass has amazing body confidence.

“I couldn’t have done that massive respect. #LooseWomen.”

Nadia did eventually wriggle into the skinny jeans (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

Elsewhere, viewers weren’t impressed by Nadia’s antics, with one fuming: “Omg, Nadia is so attention seeking #LooseWomen.”

