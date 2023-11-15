Miriam Margolyes once turned down I’m A Celebrity offer: ‘I’ve got class, love’

Miriam Margolyes has revealed the savage reason she once rejected the chance to take part in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.

Who wouldn’t love to see Miriam on I’m A Celebrity? (Credit: BBC)

In a recent podcast appearance, the outspoken star admitted that Strictly Come Dancing have also reached out to her, but vowed that she will never take part in either show.

Miriam slams I’m a Celebrity

Speaking on the Waitrose “Dish” podcast, hosted by Nick Grimshaw and Angela Harnett, Miriam confessed that some of her recent career moves have been financially motivated.

“I only wrote it ’cause they offered me a lot of money.” She said of her new memoir Oh Miriam! that was released in September.

“That’s true, that’s absolutely true.” The 82-year-old insisted, in her usual candid manner, “Well, when you’re old and you know that your earning potential is diminishing you’ve got to get the money while you can.”

Miriam has also previously said the same about her role in Harry Potter. She admitted: “I just pocket the money when it comes and I’m very grateful for it” but claimed that she “fell asleep during the premieres of both films”.

Miriam slammed the shows (Credit: Splash News)

Miriam on ‘nuts’ offers

However she was clear about where she draws the line: “I won’t do that, what do you call it? The dancing thing.”

“Strictly?” Clarified Angela, “They’ve asked you to do that a few times?”

I’ve got class, love

In classic Miriam-style she then let loose: “Yeah, they must have been [bleep]ing nuts. And they asked me to go in the jungle. I’ve got class, love. I’m not doing that.”

We’re begging you, Miriam, give the people what they want!

The new series of I’m A Celebrity starts on Sunday November 19 on ITV.

Read More: Miriam Margolyes reveals she’s finally moving in with her partner of 54 years: ‘We haven’t got much time left’

Would you like to see Miriam Margolyes on I’m A Celeb? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.