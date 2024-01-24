Matt Stokoe: After the Flood actor stars alongside his real life wife Sophie Rundle

Matt Stokoe is perhaps most famous for playing TV villains but, don’t be fooled, in real life he’s a family man with his After the Flood actress wife.

That’s right. The actor, who portrayed violent murderer Raoul Moat in last year’s miniseries, is actually settled down with his long-term partner. The pair are currently expecting their second child.

Here’s everything you need to know about Matt Stokoe, his television career, and his very famous After the Flood co-star wife Sophie Rundle.

Matt Stokoe as Detective Pat Holman in After the Flood (Credit: ITV1)

Where is Matt Stokoe from?

Matt Stokoe was born in County Durham, where he also grew up. His Northern roots came in handy when he was called upon to play the role of Raoul Moat, who was from Newcastle.

Talking about the manhunt for the killer, Matt said: “I remember it, it all unfolded in a community that I grew up on the periphery of. There was a lot of my family, I remember at the time of it happening, texting each other saying ‘there’s helicopters flying overhead’ and I’ve had family in the police force all of my life so I heard it play out from that perspective.”

He added: “I think the North East isn’t represented a lot in TV, it’s quite rare that you’ll play someone with your own natural accent. It’s even rarer that you’ll play someone from the North East.”

What has he acted in?

Aside from After the Flood, Matt Stokoe’s had multiple roles – often as villains – on the small screen.

Last year, Matt played the titular role in ITV drama The Hunt For Raoul Moat. Based on real events in Northumberland in 2010, Matt underwent a transformation for the role that left him needing time to decompress following the heavy subject matter.

He also played crime boss Luke Aikens in 2018 political thriller Bodyguard, starring Richard Maddens and Keeley Hawes. It also starred his wife, then girlfriend Sophie Rundle. Plus, he was the big bad Captain Marcheaux in the final season of The Musketeers in 2016.

Matt’s friendlier roles include portraying Gawain/The Green Knight in Arthurian Netflix fantasy drama Cursed (2020) and blacksmith James Read in Sky One period drama Jamestown (2017-2019). And this is where he reportedly met his wife. He also played the free-thinking teacher George Eyre in The Village (2013-2014), and promiscuous Alex in seasons four and five of Misfits (2012-2013).

Matt’s film credits include 2023 horror Lord of Misrule, and 2018’s Outlaw/King. He also appeared in 2013’s The Dyatlov Pass Incident. In 2020, his film – which he wrote and starred in alongside his wife – was hotly tipped at the London Film Festival.

He has also lent his voice to some video games. Matt is the voice of Elidibus in the Final Fantasy XIV games, as well as playing a role on Battlefield.

Real life husband and wife Matt Stokoe and Sophie Rundle as Pat and Joanna in After the Flood (Credit: ITV)

Who is Matt Stokoe’s wife?

Matt Stokoe is married to Sophie Rundle, who portrays his on-screen wife Jo Marshall in After the Flood.

Sophie is an English actress best known for playing Ada Thorne in hit gangster drama Peaky Blinders. She also portrayed Ann Walker, wife to Suranne Jones‘ Anne Lister, in Gentleman Jack.

Matt Stokoe and Sophie Rundle reportedly met on the set of ITV drama Jamestown in 2016. Sophie portrayed farm girl Alice, while Matt portrayed James Read – a blacksmith keen to marry her.

While both Matt and Sophie are known for being very private individuals, they have been spotted wearing wedding rings.

They have one son, who was born in 2021. While Sophie’s pregnancy bump in After the Flood is fake, Sophie announced she is now pregnant again in January 2024 while promoting the show.

Speaking about working together on After the Flood, Sophie said: “What I will say is we really like working with each other, are similar in the way we work. Both of us are very much you do your homework privately, turn up, do the job, go home, get on with it.”

The pair have worked together on After the Flood, Bodyguard, Rose and Jamestown.

How old is Matt Stokoe?

Matt Stokoe’s birthday is January 13, 1989. At the time of writing, he is 34 years old.

This makes him slightly younger than wife Sophie, who was born in 1988. She is currently 35 years old.

Matt Stokoe as Gawain in Netflix’s Cursed (Credit: Des Willie/Netflix)

What did he say about Game of Thrones?

When asked to pitch a new TV show by the Guardian in 2013, Matt said: “I’d like to see a kind of big-budget, dystopian, post-apocalyptic epic, but starring all-British, northern actors. Game Of Thrones meets The Terminator, with me and Sean Bean as best mates.”

He continued: “We’re battling an infection that turns people into bears. Me and Sean Bean in a post-apocalyptic Britain battling zombie bears. Who wouldn’t watch that?

“We’d call it Guns And Grizzlies. It sounds a bit like a gay porn thing, if I’m being honest.”

Well, we’re sold!

Did Matt Stokoe write a book?

No, or at least not that he’s announced. There is, however, a crime novelist called Matthew Stokoe who you might be confusing him with.

Matthew Stokoe is a British crime writer, known for his visceral horror scenes. His most famous novel is Cows (1998), which has become somewhat of a cult hit. He also wrote High Life (2002) and Empty Mile (2010).

Matt Stokoe played Raoul Moat in The Hunt for Raoul Moat Moat (Credit: ITV1)

How tall is Matt Stokoe?

Matt Stokoe is 6 foot 2 inches (1.88m) tall.

This makes him slightly shorter than Raoul Moat, who was reportedly 6 foot 3 inches (1.90m) tall. The ITV character profile for After the Flood’s Pat Holman also describes him as just over 6 foot tall.

What is his net worth?

According to AllFamousBirthday.com, Matt Stokoe’s net worth is an estimated £3.93 million.

The same site lists Sophie Rundle’s net worth to be roughly the same amount, so the pair are doing all right for themselves!

