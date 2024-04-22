Love Triangle on E4: Meet the ‘desperate’ contestants of new reality show from the makers of MAFS Australia

Love Triangle is the latest reality dating series from the makers of MAFS Australia, and the contestants are “desperate” for love.

In the new E4 show, we see six singles (pickers) choose between just two handpicked partners (suitors). Like Married at First Sight, once paired up, the couples then make a rather gigantic leap…

Based on a connection made by texting only, the singleton and their chosen match meet on a blind date before taking the terrifying step of moving in together!

However, what the singles don’t know, is that there’s an “explosive twist” heading their way – when the rejected suitor arrives looking for love!

The show has already been a big success in Australia. So here’s a rundown of the six singletons, who become the pickers in Love Triangle.

Picker Dan is successful in business, but a failure in love (Credit: E4)

Love Triangle contestants: Dan

Picker Dan is 27 and from North Wales. He calls himself an entrepreneur, and claims to “live a high-flying life of non-stop travel”. He’s the CEO of his own company and has never worked for anyone else in his life.

However, although he is successful in business, he’s love life has proved less so – hence his appearance on the E4 show (which will also air on Channel 4).

But will he find his perfect match? After having his heart broken in recent years, Dan started therapy and has worked hard to learn about himself so he can build successful relationships.

Whilst he’s looking for someone who is adventurous like himself, they must be kind-hearted and emotionally intelligent.

Picker Danika went for four years without going on a single date! (Credit: E4)

Danika wants to find ‘the one’

Contestant Danika, 30, is from Reading and one of the Pickers in the new series Love Triangle. The trainee PT is described as “bubbly and vivacious”. Unbelievably perhaps, she admits she went for four years without going on a single date!

This year, Danika reveals she is committed to finding “the one”. An active gym-goer and PT in training, Danika comes from a big family, so is looking for someone who is family-oriented, has a good sense of humour, and good banter.

Picker Jasmine is a teaching assistant from Wiltshire (Credit: E4)

Love Triangle contestants: Jasmine

Picker Jasmine, 22, from Wiltshire is a teaching assistant at a local primary school. Having grown up without most of her fingers on her right hand, Jasmine’s developed a thick skin. In fact, her confidence has apparently caught the attention of Paralympians and actors!

Occasionally Jasmine comes across guys who treat her differently, but she’s learning how to pick the good eggs from the bad. Her type is tall, dark, and handsome, but she is also looking for a mature and kind-hearted person who will accept her for who she is.

Love Triangle contestant Lloyd is a DJ from Manchester (Credit: E4)

DJ Lloyd from Manchester

Lloyd is a 31-year-old DJ from Manchester. Although he was born in France, he moved to London at a young age, before subsequently moving to Norway, and returning to London again. As a result, he never felt like he truly belonged in one place.

Now an international DJ, currently playing in clubs and bars around the world, he admits to picking up a new girl after every gig. He says he is attracted to tall girls with great bodies. He also likes confident women who have a good sense of humour.

Love Triangle picker Mike is a former pro basketball player (Credit: C4)

Love Triangle contestants: Mike

Sheffield-based Mike, 40, is an ex-pro basketball player. After growing up in Canada, Mike became a successful professional basketball player, going on to captain England in the Commonwealth Games. He played for the Sheffield Sharks for 13 years, winning four championships.

Now, after spending all his life focusing on his career, Mike says he knows that he is “no spring chicken” so is looking to settle down and start a family.

Whilst attraction is important to him, he admits he doesn’t have a specific type, just a woman who looks good and is a natural beauty!

Picker Zaralena on Love Triangle (Credit: E4)

ZaraLena on Love Triangle

ZaraLena, 31, from Preston describes herself as an entrepreneur. During her last relationship, ZaraLena suffered from stress-induced alopecia universalis, which caused all of her hair to fall out in just six weeks.

Inspiringly, she has since founded a cosmetics range to help other women who are experiencing or have experienced hair loss. ZaraLena is looking for someone who shares the same sex-positive attitude, and she considers a lack of sex to be a huge deal-breaker in a relationship.

In the past, her success has attracted men who expect her to be the provider, so it’s now important that her next partner is ambitious, driven and isn’t intimidated by her achievements. Good luck ZaraLena!

Love Triangle Pickers from left to right: Dan, Mike, Zaralena, Danika, Jasmine, and Lloyd (Credit: E4)

How many episodes is Love Triangle on E4?

Series 1 of Love Triangle is 10 episodes long.

Each episode is one hour long. The series airs first on E4, and an hour later on C4.

All episodes will be available on All4.

Love Triangle starts on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 9pm on E4. It airs on C4 at 10pm the same night.

