Jamie Lynn Spears’ fallout with sister Britney Spears broken down with full timeline

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears’ feud began in 2018

In 2017, Jamie Lynn performed a tribute to Britney at the Radio Disney Music Awards and referred to her big sis as her “friend, my hero, and favourite pop star of all time” as well as “the best sister a girl could ever have”. The relationship between the pair was seemingly going well, until a year later.

Jamie Lynn had been secretly named a trustee of Britney’s SJB Revocable Trust in 2018, as shown in court documents obtained by The Blast in 2020. Britney’s SJB Revocable Trust was made in 2004 to protect her money for her children. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Jamie Lynn was made responsible in the event of Britney’s death.

April 2019: Jamie Lynn slams the #FreeBritney movement

Long before the #FreeBritney movement made headlines globally, fans of Britney had been concerned surrounding her conservatorship. However, it started to receive a lot of attention in 2019 after a podcast named “Britney’s Gram” shared a voicemail stating that Britney was forced to check into a mental health facility. The voicemail was from an anonymous source.

A week later, Jamie Lynn seemingly slammed the #FreeBritney movement online.

“10 years ago, who was there?? I have been here long before anyone else and I’ll be here long after,” Jamie Lynn wrote on X in April 2019, while attaching a video clip of her defending her sister in front of the paparazzi.

“I love my sister with everything I have. So anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don’t understand.”

In a follow-up post, she wrote: “Don’t come for me or the ones I love anymore.”

August 2020: Jamie Lynn requests more control over Britney Spears’ money

In August 2020, the Los Angeles Times reported that Jamie Lynn had requested in court that she wanted more control over Britney’s money. She asked for all of the assets in Britney’s SJB Revocable Trust to be moved into one or more accounts.

June 2021: Britney wants to ‘sue’ her family

In June 2021, Britney appeared in court and asked to end her conservatorship, which was first approved in 2008 after she publicly dealt with mental health problems. Her father, Jamie Spears, was given legal guardianship and control surrounding anything to do with her personal life and financial decisions.

During her headline-making 24-minute testimony, Britney explained she had an abusive relationship with her father. Even though she didn’t mention any names, she said she wanted to “sue” her family.

Five days later, Jamie Lynn responded to her sister’s testimony, stating she was “proud” of Britney for “using her voice”.

Jamie Lynn was criticised by Britney fans as she had not shown any support to the #FreeBritney movement prior to her reaction. The Zoey 101 actor insisted it was because she wanted Britney to “speak for herself” first.

July 2021: Jamie Lynn Spears receives death threats

After speaking out about her sister, Jamie Lynn started to receive death threats from Britney’s fanbase. She took to her Instagram Story to hit back.

“I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats. Especially the death threats to children,” she wrote, implying that Jamie Lynn’s two children, Maddy and Ivey were also being attacked.

July 2021: Britney Spears slams her family

On July 15, 2021, for the first time in her 13-year conservatorship, it was announced in court that Britney was allowed to decide on her own legal counsel.

Relieved over the news, Britney’s mum, Lynne Spears, celebrated the news on Instagram by sharing the quote, “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”

Jamie Lynn also responded to the news, writing, “Dear Lord, can we end this [bleep] once and for all. Amen,” on her Instagram Story.

The following day, in a now-deleted Instagram post, Britney hit back at her family. While she didn’t mention any names, it was a good indication that she was talking about her mum and sister.

“How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO,” she wrote. “If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny.”

A day later, Britney took another hit at Jamie Lynn on Instagram. In a post that featured a photo of a quote that read, “Take me as I am or kiss my [bleep] eat [bleep] and step on legos,” she slammed those “who choose to criticize my dancing videos.”

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!” she added. Many believed Britney was referring to when her sister performed her sister’s song “Till The World Ends” at the Radio Disney Music Awards in 2017.

October 2021: Jamie Lynn’s charity offer gets refused

In October 2021, Jamie Lynn announced she would be releasing a memoir, Things I Should Have Said. She had plans to donate the proceeds to This Is My Brave, a charity that is dedicated to ending the stigma of mental illness.

Britney’s fans disapproved of the idea and, as a result, This Is My Brave refused Jamie Lynn’s offer.

“We heard you. We’re taking action. We are deeply sorry to anyone we offended. We are declining the donation from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book,” This Is My Brave shared on Instagram.

November 2021: Jamie Lynn gave up her control of Britney Spears’ money

While the documents didn’t explain why, Jamie Lynn gave up her control of Britney’s assets, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

A few days before, Jamie Lynn made an appearance on Good Morning America and said her sister was “trying to make the best and stay positive during a very challenging time”.

November 2021: Britney still believes her family ‘should be in jail’

On November 12, 2021, Britney was finally free from her conservatorship, after 13 years. Five days later, in a now-deleted Instagram post, she gave her family a piece of her mind.

“Honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me,” she said.

Britney added: “I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for.”

January 2022: Britney unfollows Jamie Lynn

By January 2022, many had noticed that Britney was no longer following her younger sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram. Jamie Lynn has since unfollowed.

January 2022: Jamie Lynn denies being a big part in Britney’s conservatorship

During an interview with Juju Chang for Good Morning America to promote her memoir, Jamie Lynn insisted her role in Britney’s conservatorship wasn’t big.

“There was a time where my sister asked me, of her trust and will, if I would be the person who was sure that her boys got what they needed,” she said. “Whether she’s in a conservatorship or not, that was a very normal thing, I thought.”

Speaking of having control of her money, Jamie Lynn said, “There was no me overseeing funds.”

She added: “And if that was, it was a misunderstanding. Either way, I took no steps to be a part of it.”

Later on Nightline, another part of the interview saw Jamie Lynn explaining that Britney “got in my face” and “cursed” while she was quarantining with her family in 2020.

Jamie Lynn also discussed a story from her childhood where Britney allegedly locked both of them in a room while holding a knife because she was feeling “scared”.

January 2022: Britney accuses Jamie Lynn of selling her book ‘at my expense’

In response, Britney didn’t appreciate Jamie Lynn promoting her book by sharing stories about her and hit back once again on Instagram.

“She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time …. so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?” she wrote.

Britney continued to express her feelings towards Jamie Lynn performing her song at the Radio Music Disney Awards in 2017.

“I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people, but I wrote a lot of my songs, and my sister was the baby,” the Everytime hitmaker added. “She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her!!!”

January 2022: Britney denies locking herself in a room with Jamie Lynn holding a knife

In a now-deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Britney shared another statement in response to Jamie Lynn claiming she locked her in a room while she was holding a knife.

“Jamie Lynn…congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW,” she wrote. “I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!!”

Britney added: “Please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books.”

Jamie Lynn shared a response to her Instagram account.

“Brit, I am always here, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It’s become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media,” she wrote. “I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself.”

Jamie Lynn added that her two children have also suffered by receiving death threats because of “their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts.”

“I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her,” she insisted. “I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister.”

January 2022: Britney and Jamie Lynn seemingly make amends

Things started to look up when Britney seemingly made amends with Jamie Lynn in a new statement.

“Jamie Lynn … I don’t think your book is about me at all … I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me,” she wrote.

Britney gave Jamie Lynn the benefit of the doubt and said she had “worked hard” and “done amazing,” but did question her behaviour towards the conservatorship.

“I think we would both have to agree to the fact that the family has never been as remotely hard on you as they have been on me!!!” Britney expressed. “What Dad did to me, they don’t even do to criminals … so for you to sit back and act completely aloof to what has happened to me is honestly insane to me!!!”

Britney stated she loved her sister “unconditionally,” but questioned her “loyalty.”

“I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform,” Jamie Lynn responded on her Instagram Story.

“In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up. I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. Love you,” she continued.

January 2022: Britney said she should have ‘slapped’ her sister

While making an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Jamie Lynn shared how she felt about Britney and Justin Timberlake’s breakup.

“I was so sad first off, because my sister was so sad,” she said. Jamie Lynn described their relationship at the time as “probably the best time in my whole family’s life.”

Jamie Lynn recalls Britney feeling “heartbroken” over Justin’s Cry Me A River music video where he hired a Britney lookalike who cheated on him in the video.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Britney clapped back to the interview and insisted that Jamie Lynn didn’t care that much about her breakup with Justin.

“I flew home to Jamie Lynn on the couch watching her tv shows right after Justin and I broke up,”she said, adding she felt like she “was a ghost there.”

“I had worked my whole life and I didn’t know how to be served by Mamma,” Britney continued. “Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn is 12, she indulges with the TV for hours then goes to lay out on a raft at the pool … I’m in shock because this was never my life !!!!”

Britney said her mum at the time was taking pain medication and “could barely hold a conversation.”

“I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your [bleeping] faces !!!!!” Britney added.

January 2022: Britney’s attorney demands Jamie Lynn stop ‘referencing Britney derogatorily’ to promote her book

In January 2022, Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart demanded in a letter obtained by Page Six to stop “referencing Britney derogatorily” while promoting her memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

“We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” Mathew wrote in the letter. “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”

“Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else,” Rosengart added. “Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory.”

January 2022: Britney calls Jamie Lynn ‘scum’

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Britney shared clips from The Real and The Talk where the shows talked about Jamie Lynn’s book making it on the National Best Sellers list.

“The timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn, especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me,” Britney wrote in her caption. “My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW …. [bleep] !!!”

Britney also claimed that Jamie Lynn was spreading lies about her relationship with former Zoey 101 co-star Alexa Nikolas.

“I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me,” the Womanizer singer added. “I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!!”

Britney savagely concluded: “You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”

December 2022: Britney posts photos of Jamie Lynn on her birthday

The beef between Jamie Lynn and Britney seemed to have died down by the time of December 2022. On Britney’s birthday, December 2, she shared a series of snaps of Jamie Lynn, initially with a heartfelt caption about her sister.

“It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show,” she wrote. “You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it,” she added. “My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”

The upload still exists. However, the caption has since been taken out.

June 2023: Britney says she visited Jamie Lynn

By June 2023, things are seemingly looking up for Britney and Jamie Lynn’s relationship. In a video that featured her then-husband Sam Asghari and her manager Cade Hudson, Britney appears to be on vacation.

Even though Jamie Lynn doesn’t appear in the clip shared, Britney claimed in her caption that she visited her younger sis. “It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!!” Britney shared in her caption. ” I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family !!!”

Within the same month, Jamie Lynn spoke to Variety but wouldn’t confirm if Britney did visit her. However, she did open up about their relationship.

“I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members,” she said. “If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don’t feel like there’s anything else that I need to say. I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal. All I can focus on now is my girls, my husband and the work that I’m doing.”

October 2023: Britney writes about Jamie Lynn in her memoir

In October 2023, Britney released her long-awaited memoir, The Woman In Me. Within the book, she discussed her complicated relationship with Jamie Lynn.

When Britney’s conservatorship ended after 13 years, she expressed that she “felt betrayed” by her family. Britney felt that she and her sister “should have found comfort in each other” but said that “unfortunately that hasn’t been the case.”

She explained: “As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalizing on it. She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous. I was really let down.”

“Shouldn’t sisters be able to confess their fear or vulnerability to each other without that later being used as evidence of instability?” she continued.

Britney on Jamie Lynn: ‘She will always be my sister’

Britney believed that Jamie Lynn was unaware of how hard it has been for her these past years. “It appeared that she thought it had been easy for me because so much fame had come to me so young, and that she blamed me for my success and everything that came with it,” she said.

That said, Britney recognises in her book that Jamie Lynn also had her own struggles to deal with.

“She will always be my sister, and I love her and her beautiful family,” Britney continued. “I wish the absolute best for them. She’s been through a lot, including teen pregnancy, divorce, and her daughter’s near-fatal accident. She’s spoken about the pain of growing up in my shadow. I’m working to feel more compassion than anger toward her, and everyone who I feel has wronged me. It’s not easy.”

