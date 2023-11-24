I’m A Celebrity star Tony Bellew’s ‘£9.6 million net worth’ after he claimed he was ‘skint’

I’m A Celebrity latecomer Tony Bellew has made it into the ITV jungle – but what is his net worth?

Former boxer Tony, 40, is said to have come in for some major paydays during his in-ring career.

And according to online claims, his net worth could be as high as £9.6 million.

I’m A Celebrity contestant Tony Bellew has finally made his jungle debut (Credit: ITV)

Tony Bellew worth a pretty penny

Tony (read his ED! profile here) retired with a record of 30 wins from 34 pro bouts following his November 2018 defeat to Oleksandr Usyk.

That final fight is reported to have made him a cool £4 million.

And two memorable wins against David Haye are said to have seen Tony take home £2.8 million, and £2.5 million for the rematch.

In March 2019, Tony wrote in a column for the BBC: “I am one of a rare and very fortunate breed in the boxing world. I’ve been told that less than 1% of fighters globally get to retire financially secure.

“The stat blows my mind because it is so sad, and I even see former world champions coming over to the UK and begging for work. I am so lucky to be able to make every penny I’ve made work for my family.”

‘I believe that a man should go out and provide for his family’ (Credit: ITV)

How much is Tony Bellew being paid for I’m A Celebrity?

It has not been disclosed what Tony’s fee is for I’m A Celeb.

But during Thursday (November 23) night’s episode, following his introduction into the camp as the ultimately unsuccessful coach for the ‘Away’ team, Tony told other campmates he had been “basically skint”.

He opened up to Marvin Humes, Nick Pickard, Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage and Grace Dent in Snake Rock.

The married dad of three sons told Josie his favourite fight was when we beat Ilunga Makabu for the WBC cruiserweight title in 2016.

Tony Bellew and Frankie Dettori made their first I’m A Celeb appearances as coaches (Credit: ITV)

‘We were basically skint’

Tony recalled: “[At] Goodison Park when I won the World title. I mean, I achieved my lifelong dream that night. All my dreams came true. That was my main goal and focus in life.”

He added how he needed to continue working to pay the bills.

Tony shared: “We were in the kitchen and my missus said: ‘That it now then, that’s you done?’ I believe that a man should go out and provide for his family… I go out and work and I try to give them the best I can.

“My wife said: ‘What do you mean?’. And I said: ‘We’re so far away from financial security.’ We were basically [blank]ing skint.”

I had a big, heavy, heavy mortgage.

Tony went on: “I had a big, heavy, heavy mortgage. I shouldn’t say ‘skint’. But I was living on fight to fight.”

Tony added defending his world title earned him “Okay money”. But his battles with David Haye saw him make “four times his whole career combined”. He also indicated it has “all worked out in the end” financially.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Tony Bellew in profile – the World Champion boxer married to his childhood sweetheart

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Friday November 24, at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.