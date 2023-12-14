I’m A Celebrity complaints pour in as viewers left feeling short-changed over ‘rushed’ Coming Out show

I’m A Celeb fans have complained to ITV after they claimed that the Coming Out special was shorter than normal.

The I’m A Celebrity Coming Out special aired yesterday (Wednesday, December 13) where the cameras followed the celebrities after they were evicted from the jungle.

However, with no big weight loss reveals and a host of other stuff ‘missing’ from the show, fans were left feeling pretty short-changed…

I’m A Celebrity fans unimpressed with Coming Out special

During the Coming Out episode, fans took to social media to complain about how the show was too short. They also mentioned that they wanted to see more of the friends and family being reunited with the campmates, and that it all just felt a little “rushed”.

One viewer wrote: “Gets a bit boring this Coming Out show. Everyone exactly the same – just come out and go back to the hotel and that’s all it shows. Remember years ago when they first started this it was in two parts and they showed loads of stuff.”

“I wanted to see @SamThompsonUK meeting @TonyBellew’s children!” a second commented. While another expressed how “rubbish” the show was: “The Coming Out show was so rubbish! They used to do the celeb’s first looks at newspapers, weight loss, first meals…” Another agreed and penned: “They really rush this show used to be longer.”

“Next year they need to make the coming out show longer as this is very rushed,” said another.

Grace Dent revealed she didn’t want to leave the jungle (Credit: ITVX)

Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears don’t say much, viewers moan

Meanwhile, Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears were seen explaining their camp exit, while not revealing exactly why they left…

Grace admitted: “But no, I didn’t want to go. Leaving my campmates and the girls will be the greatest regret of my life.”

Although, the pair both left on “medical grounds” they did not address their reasons for leaving in detail during the reunion show. As a result, fans moaned that she left them feeling “none the wiser” over why she left.

“So the interviews with Jamie Lynn and Grace Dent were as clear as mud then. I feel none the wiser,” said one. “That show didn’t really tell us anything about Grace or JL made it seem like a tell all,” said another about the show trailer. “They were hardly exclusive interviews as they described them as,” said another.

Not everyone felt the same, though, with some I’m A Celeb fans “loving” the Coming Out show.

“It’s so nice to see them reunited with their friends and family,” one viewer said. Another agreed and added: “Love the Coming Out show!”

