Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King announce first BBC TV show since sad cancer diagnosis two years ago

TV chefs Dave Myers and Si King – aka The Hairy Bikers – will be back on our screens with their own BBC show this month, after a two year absence.

Fans of the pair will be aware that Dave has been battling cancer ever since his diagnosis in 2022. And while the friends have stuck together during his health battle, their upcoming project will be the first time they’ve had their own TV show since 2021.

This week, the BBC confirmed that The Hairy Bikers are “back on their bikes after nearly a two year break in The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home For Christmas”.

The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home for Christmas airs at Christmas 2023 (Credit: Neil Ferry/BBC)

The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home For Christmas on BBC Two and iPlayer

The BBC has delivered great news for all fans of The Hairy Bikers. This week, the broadcaster shared the news that the duo are back on their bikes after nearly a two year break.

More than 12 months ago, Dave received a cancer diagnosis that left him facing an uncertain future. But now, reunited with his best mate Si, the boys are back on the road, searching for wonderful seasonal ingredients to create a festive banquet. Their altruistic aim is to thank all those who’ve helped Dave throughout his recent struggles.

Dave Myers plans to thank – through food! – the doctors and nurses who helped with his treatment, as well as the food producers who helped him fall back in love with food. He’ll gather with the family and friends who have supported him through his darkest days.

Cameras will follow Dave and Si as they prepare for this year’s Christmas, the end of an incredibly emotional year for Dave and Si…

Si King and Dave Myers prepare a festive feast (Credit: South Shore Productions/BBC)

Hairy Bikers BBC show: Dave Myers’ cancer battle

In 2022, popular celebrity chef Dave Myers was diagnosed with cancer, aged 66. In May last year, he revealed he was battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

He made the shock announcement during an episode of the podcast he hosts with Si King. Speaking to his co-star, Dave said: “Anyway Kingy, I’ve got to come clean now, I haven’t been too well recently and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo.”

He continued: “You know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me. I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some may be okay but this year’s a bit of a write-off for us.”

Dave then went on to say that he wanted to speak up because he didn’t want to “hide under a rock”.

More recently, he appeared on TV and issued an update on his cancer treatment. He revealed that he is still undergoing the treatment that caused him to lose his iconic hair and beard.

He’s previously spoken about his “gruelling treatment”, including “30 lots of chemo, spread over three weeks”. However, he has not revealed what cancer he has.

Dave Myers cancer update

In November 2023, Dave appeared on BBC Breakfast with his co-star Si King. Speaking to host Jon Kay, he revealed how his cancer treatment was going.

He explained: “Yeah, I am doing alright. I am still doing treatment but everything seems stable.”

He then shared his decision to return to work, something fans hailed as “brave”. Dave added: “I’ve been back with my best mate on the bike filming and doing the books, and back to work. So it’s all pretty good actually, I am really enjoying life at the moment.”

We now know that Dave was filming his new BBC Christmas show. The likeable pair also have a new cookbook out called Ultimate Comfort Food.

The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home for Christmas airs over the festive period on BBC Two and iPlayer.

