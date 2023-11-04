ITV star Ben Shephard said his goodbyes to a GMB colleague after more than two decades on the show.

The telly star, 48, and his two co-stars Charlotte Hawkins and Laura Tobin bid farewell to cameraman Geoff Ledger on Friday’s (November 3) episode.

While his colleagues gave him a leaving present and told him they would miss him, they also joked about how they felt sorry for him for working with weather forecaster Laura.

GMB host Ben Shephard said goodbye to his colleague (Credit: ITV)

‘I’ll miss everybody I’ve worked with’

Charlotte said: “I know that you’ve worked with Laura, you’ve braved the elements with her a few times so I’m sorry about that, all the times you’ve had to work with her.”

Laura then told Geoff she would “miss” him a lot. Geoff’s sweet reply was: “You too, Laura.”

Holding the helium balloon gifted to him by his colleagues, Geoff added: “I will miss everybody who I’ve worked with.”

Usually working on outside broadcasts, he added: “And to be honest with you, I’ve only been down to GMTV [the show’s previous title] once in 24 years!”

Ben Shephard and Charlotte thanked Geoff for his hard work on GMB (Credit: Good Morning Britain)

Ben Shephard joked about Geoff’s long career with GMB

Ben laughed as he admitted Geoff only “survived such a long time” because he never ended up visiting them in the studio. He added: “Stay on the road Geoff, it’s much safer. They can’t catch you. Quite frankly, that’s probably why you’ve survived such a long time.”

Charlotte then went ahead and thanked him for all that he’d done and said: “You’ll be missed.” The trio of presenters and crew whistled and clapped for Geoff as they said goodbye. It was Ben who then closed the show as he joked about the “amazing memories” they’d shared together.

But will Ben be the next to say goodbye to the show? Rumour has it he’s in the running for Phillip Schofield’s This Morning role.

