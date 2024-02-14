Gladiators UK star Legend’s son rushed to hospital after terrifying seizure in bath: ‘Within moments he was face down in the water’

Gladiators UK star Legend’s son was taken to hospital after a horrific incident at home.

The athlete, real name Matt Morsia, is currently starring on the BBC reboot of the classic show – fronted by Bradley and Barney Walsh. However, Legend was recently faced with a scary situation when his son had a seizure in the bath.

The tot, who he shares with his wife Sarah, nearly drowned during the terrifying moment that saw him “jerking uncontrollably”.

The athlete’s son was rushed to hospital (Credit: BBC)

Gladiators UK: Legend’s young son in near-drowning

On Tuesday (February 13) Gladiators star Matt’s wife Sarah took to her Instagram to update fans about their son – revealing things took a turn for the worse when he suffered a complication after getting chickenpox.

Alongside a snap of their son in the hospital, Sarah wrote in the caption: “Last week Mauro suffered from something called febrile convulsions.

“He was coming down with chicken pox and the fever caused seizures/fitting (it is quite common in children around the age of 2 during the onset of an illness).”

Gladiators UK star’s son had seizure in bath

She went on: “We called an ambulance which came quickly and got us to hospital and he is fine now (just waiting for the last of the spots to go). Anyway the first seizure happened when he was in the bath and within moments he was face down under the water and jerking uncontrollably.”

Fortunately, Sarah was right by him and managed to pull Mauro out of the water. She explained: “Luckily I was sitting next to the bath and was able to pick him straight up. And call Matt to help but it makes me feel sick to think of what might’ve happened.

“I wouldn’t usually share stuff like this but it’s easy to quickly put the socks in the wash or grab some pyjamas while the kids are in the bath but basically don’t… defo not worth the risk!” She concluded her post by saying: “P.s. As you can see, he’s much better and enjoying his holiday.”

Legend made his Gladiators debut last month (Credit: BBC)

Legend on Gladiators

Legend made his Gladiators debut last month in the new rebooted series and has become a firm favourite with viewers.

Ahead of the show premiere, he revealed why he wanted to become a Gladiator. He said it was because he thought he’d be “really good” at it. He also branded it as always being a “life goal” of his. He explained: “I watched the original Gladiators as a kid,” he explained. “From the age of nine or 10 years old, I wanted to be a Gladiator. It’s been a lifelong ambition, I guess.”

