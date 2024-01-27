‘What is going on?’ Backlash as controversial new referee Mark Clattenburg joins Gladiators

Gladiators referee Mark Clattenburg has proved a controversial choice for the Saturday evening BBC One reboot.

The return of the sports entertainment extravaganza to the box has proved one of TV’s biggest hits so far in 2024.

But amid viewers’ joy at Gladiators‘ comeback over 20 years on since it last aired on terrestrial telly, one notable change to the series has left some fans peeved.

New Gladiators referee Mark Clattenburg is one of the replacements for show legend John Anderson in the 2024 reboot (Credit: BBC)

Gladiators reboot is a success – but the new referee isn’t

The nostalgic familiarity of the theme tune, many of the challenges, and even the time of the week Gladiators is airing at in 2024 have all delighted fans.

However, the passage of time has seen a new group of Gladiators cast for the revival. There have been other changes to onscreen personnel too, with Bradley and Barney Walsh fronting the show. And show ref John Anderson, now 92, has been replaced with a trio of adjudicators who monitor competitors’ efforts and enforce the rules.

Among them is Sonia Mkoloma, a former international netball player, and Ultimate Firefighter Lee Phillips. But the new lead ref is Mark Clattenburg, who is very familiar to footy supporters.

He’s had a number of controversial moments both on and off the pitch – from allegations of “inappropriate language” to being temporarily dismissed by the governing body and having his sports car vandalised (allegedly by an ex). And it seems Gladiators fans aren’t really warming to Mark either…

How fans have reacted

It seems some of those watching along at home are missing former star John’s memorable countdowns.

Several have made mention on social media how they yearn for John’s Scottish accent dishing out instructions for the full Gladiators viewing experience.

One Twitter user observed: “Loving #Gladiators back to how it was all of those years ago! Wasn’t expecting Mark Clattenburg as the ref! He does need a Scottish accent though!”

Another echoed that thought: “Mark Clattenburg: good ref but not Scottish enough.”

While a third person tweeted: “Enjoying the #Gladiators reboot but would it have killed Mark Clattenburg to do a Scottish accent?”

Others, however have claimed County Durham-born Mark is mimicking John to an extent.

“He sounds like he’s attempting [a Scottish accent] when he says ‘3, 2, 1.’ I did not like the way he says ‘whistle’,” suggested one viewer.

“Why is Mark Clattenburg putting on a fake Scottish accent? #Gladiators,” someone else added.

“Is that actually Mark Clattenburg pretending to be Scottish on Gladiators?” puzzled another.

While yet another person chuckled: “I see former football ref Mark Clattenburg is attempting a Scottish accent to sound like John Anderson #Gladiators.”

‘State of Mark Clattenburg’

But aside varying verdicts on his vocal performances, the social media backlash has also included very strong comments Mark may have heard hurled at him on the pitch over the years, too.

“State of Mark Clattenburg doing Gladiators,” complained one unimpressed tweeter.

And another moaned: “Mark Clattenburg is spoiling this new show for me.”

Gladiators 2024 continues with the third episode in the new series on Saturday January 27, at 5.50pm, on BBC One.

