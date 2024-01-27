Gladiators viewers have complained a classic challenge is ‘easier’ in the BBC One reboot than it used to be on ITV.

Fans watching Saturday (January 27) night’s episode of the sports entertainment show hosted by Barney Walsh and Bradley Walsh complained on social media how they felt the Gauntlet game should be canned.

“I don’t remember the Gauntlet being this easy #Gladiators,” one onlooker pondered as contestants Bronte and Alex speedily eluded the Gladiators attempting to halt them in their tracks.

But they both sprinted through the passage in which Gladiators are armed with pads to prevent the contestants dashing past the finishing line.

“Like a knife through butter,” Alex later celebrated.

Gladiators ready for the Gauntlet (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Gladiators on the BBC

Finlay also emerged victorious as the male contestants stepped up for the Gauntlet. However, the male Gladiators did enjoy some Gauntlet success by squashing contender Ash. Overall, however, fans were not convinced.

“I’m loving the new #Gladiators but gauntlet is way too easy this time around,” wrote another viewer on Twitter.

The women’s gauntlet is way too easy. Jet and Lightning would eat these gladiators for breakfast.#gauntlet #gladiators pic.twitter.com/vXvqHwrV8o — Andrew Jazzie (@AndrewJazzie) January 27, 2024

“New #Gladiators is great but the Gauntlet game is pretty poor. Not sure what’s changed but the contestants are finding it really easy,” tweeted another.

And a third posted: “My only real complaint about the #Gladiators revival is the shape of the new Gauntlet makes it too easy. May as well just give everyone the points and save some time.”

Should the Gauntlet be changed? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Axe Gauntlet’

Other fans suggested improvements for the challenge, with one writing: “The gauntlet should be narrower, in my opinion. It looks too easy as it is #Gladiators.”

“Please make gauntlet narrower and longer, too easy to get 10 points #Gladiators,” tweeted somebody else.

Ash got squashed (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Meanwhile, another fan reckoned the game format should include an extra Gladiator, chipping in: “They need five Gladiators like in the original Gauntlet, or even six. Four is too easy for these contenders #Gladiators.”

But it was also proposed that Gauntlet should be binned entirely.

Just retire gauntlet, it’s too easy now.

“Just retire gauntlet, it’s too easy now #Gladiators,” insisted one user.

Does the Gauntlet need more Gladiators? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

“Axe Gauntlet, too easy #Gladiators,” said another.

And a third added: “They need to get rid of Gauntlet now #Gladiators.”

Gladiators 2024 continues with the fourth episode in the new series on Saturday February 3, at 7.10pm, on BBC One.

