Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 11 pitches: From children’s make-up to nostalgic granola

Dragons’ Den is back this evening, with another forward-thinking line-up of pitches for episode 11 of series 21. The show continues tonight (March 14), showcasing a variety of unique business ideas.

Looking to invest are business experts Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett.

Here’s everything you need to know about the episode 11 pitches, including a “game-changing” granola and a new medicinal invention.

Which business founders will win over the Dragons with their pitches?

Dragons’ Den pitches: The Natural Play Makeup Company

Kitty August is first up in the Den, hoping to win over the Dragons with her thoughtfully-founded children’s make-up company. Accompanied by her daughters Nell and Tessie, Kitty gives a glimpse into the gap in the market for a “gentle on the skin” brand for children.

Kitty explains on the Natural Play Makeup Company website: “One day my five year old came home from a play date with neon pink cheeks and bright red lipstick and a request for her very own make-up selection.

“So I started looking at the play make-up, to my shock I discovered that the play make-up in the UK was full of nasty ingredients, lots of known irritants and toxins, some carcinogenic.”

It concludes: “So The Natural Play Makeup Company was born.”

However, Kitty will have to prove her sustainability credentials if she hopes to entice sustainable business expert Deborah Meaden into investing.

Cheeky Nibble: Free-from dessert-inspired granola

Next to face up to the Dragons is Marietta Hickman. She is armed with an innovative idea that she hopes will be a “game-changer” in the world of snacking.

Inspired by her love of fitness which she uses to help manage her neurodivergence, Marietta noticed a lack of granola that was free from major allergens, delicious and handy to snack on.

That is how she came up with Cheeky Nibble. It features a variety of nostalgic flavours including banoffee pie and cherry bakewell.

Vegan and “really delicious”, Cheeky Nibble can be eaten with or without milk, making it easy to re-fuel amid a busy schedule.

The website explains: “Cheeky Nibble was born because I wanted to recreate my childhood happiness of enjoying truly delicious breakfast cereal while reading my morning comic.

“All my flavours are inspired by the nostalgic British desserts of my childhood and my favourite adult treats. Making my granola a fun, indulgent and delicious start to your morning.”

Ezidrops: Eye and ear drop tool

Third to head in to the Den is Bob Gokani, with his idea – Ezidrops. Ezidrops is a reusable eye and ear drop tool to help users squeeze in drops with less fuss and difficulty.

Bob describes his invention as a tool that can “help people around the world, young and old”.

The Ezidrop website explains the story behind the brand, stating: “The idea came from having to use eye drops, and continuing to have great difficulties and frustrations putting drops in easily!

“I took the applicator out to market test it. After receiving positive comments from many professionals that EziDrops for Eyes was incredibly ‘Ezi’ and simple to use, I pushed ahead confidently. The EziDrops Eye Applicator was born!”

But will gaining the Dragons’ approval be ‘Ezi’ or will Bob miss out on an investment?

Time:O:Stat: The landlord thermostat

Anthony Cherry is the final business founder looking to swoop in and grab a deal. His idea aims to save energy in the rental market, while helping landlords manage their tenants’ energy usage.

Born from Anthony’s own experience as a landlord, the Time:O:Stat helps users set their heating.

The Dragons will choose which innovation deserves their investment

Anthony explains on the Time:o:stat website: “I designed the Time:O:Stat to solve a problem I was having as an HMO landlord.

“My tenants were not motivated to regulate the central heating in my houses. Often leaving the heating running full blast when nobody was home.

“As I offered a lucrative ‘bills included’ rental model I was essentially often paying to heat an empty house.”

The website details the product description as: “The Time:O:Stat is a replacement for the current central heating room thermostat. It simply restricts the heating to a time period determined by the installer.”

Anthony will try keep his cool, but does it mean he will take home a lucrative investment?

Dragons’ Den series 21 continues on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One.

