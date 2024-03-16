Viewers in tears as Sir Lenny Henry hosts his final Comic Relief show: ‘What a legend’

Sir Lenny Henry hosted his final Comic Relief fundraiser show last night, 39 years after co-finding the charity.

The comedian has been a regular fixture on the special programme, which first aired in 1988.

Lenny Henry fronted the show one last time (Credit: BBC)

Comic Relief 2024: Lenny Henry hosts his final show

39 years after co-finding the charity in 1985, Lenny hosted his final Comic Relief telethon yesterday.

The 65-year-old kicked off his final show in style, performing his own version of Ryan Gosling’s I’m Just Ken, aptly titled I’m Just Len.

He then sat down with The One Show host Alex Jones to discuss his times hosting the show.

“It’s very emotional,” he confessed. However, he revealed that he will continue to work behind the scenes with Comic Relief as he is a life president of the charity.

“It’s time to hand the baton on to a younger generation who will be as excited as we were when Comic Relief first started,” he then said.

Lenny Henry will continue to work with Comic Relief behind the scenes (Credit: BBC)

Comic Relief 2024: Sir Lenny Henry says goodbye

At the end of his hour on the show, Lenny received rapturous applause from the audience.

“It’s not me. It’s been an honour and it has been a pleasure,” he said.

“You’re being very, very lovely and I appreciate it,” he said. “I want to thank, personally, Richard Curtis, cos it wouldn’t have happened without Richard.”

Lenny then revealed that in the 39 years of Comic Relief, £1,602,539,154 had been raised.

“I’m actually speechless,” he confessed. “Thank you all so much.”

As he grew emotional, he said: “Long may it continue, and I thank you with every ventricle of my heart.”

As the applause continued, both Lenny and Alex grew tearful, before Lenny’s time on the show ended with him giving one last bow.

Sir Lenny had fans in tears (Credit: BBC)

Fans in tears

Fans of Lenny – and of the Comic Relief telethon – were left feeling equally as emotional following Lenny’s last stint on the show.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. Ugly cried. Lenny, you should have been knighted so much earlier,” one fan tweeted last night.

Me after seeing Sir Lenny Henry finish his last ever #ComicRelief pic.twitter.com/aOoI9HIKmb — Emma Purday (@Emma_the_emu) March 15, 2024

“Sir. Lenny. Henry. What a Legend,” a third wrote. “We will miss you Lenny!” another said.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying,” another viewer wrote.

Comic Relief 2024 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

