Inside Ben Shephard’s romance with wife Annie – X-rated admission, Strictly ban and blazing rows

Ben Shephard is a firm favourite on screens – but away from the cameras, he’s all loved-up with his wife Annie Perks.

The TV star has been on the presenting scene since 1998. Fast-forward to now, and he’s a regular on GMB as well as the face of ITV’s gameshow Tipping Point.

And it’s fair to say he’s amassed a loyal legion of fans thanks to his handsome good looks. Even actress Daisy May Cooper was left swooning over Ben during an appearance on GMB last year.

Sadly for singletons nationwide though, Ben was snapped years ago, and has been married to his wife Annie Perks for *years*.

But where did they meet? And why has Annie refused to let Ben join Strictly? Keep scrolling to find out…

Ben is smitten with wife Annie (Credit: Splash News)

Where did Ben Shephard meet his wife?

Ben and Annie first met at university when they were both in their early 20s. The GMB star studied Dance, Drama and Theatre Arts at the University of Birmingham – while Annie studied Philosophy.

Speaking on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time he said: “We met at university – so you knew Annie when I just got into the telly – and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media.

“She has been through all this with me – the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow is still putting up with me which to this day, I can’t quite believe that I am extraordinarily lucky.”

After graduating from Uni, the pair went from strength to strength, eventually marrying in 2004. They then went on to welcome two sons.

And while her hubby is a TV star, Annie has actually had an impressive career of her own in the media. She’s combined her passion for interior design and writing with her own blog, The House Editor.

Ben Shephard makes X-rated admission

With a career that spans decades, Ben is one of the UK’s much-loved presenter stars. And back in 2023, he jokingly admitted to sleeping with “all the right people” to get ahead in the TV industry.

During an interview on the Tubes & Ange Golf Life YouTube channel, host Tubes told Ben that he was one of the “most loved TV presenters in this country”.

Ben replied: “Thank you,” before adding: “Don’t tell my wife that, she has a very different opinion!”

But when asked how he managed to become a national treasure, Ben quipped: “I just slept with all the right people!” The pals then burst into laughter at his cheeky admission.

Annie has banned Ben from taking part in Strictly (Credit: Splash News)

Ben Shephard wife ‘banned him’ from Strictly

Fans hoping to see Ben strut his stuff on the Strictly dancefloor might be a tad disappointed. Annie has banned him for appearing on the glitzy BBC One show. Her reason? She’s worried about the so-called Strictly curse.

On GMB years ago, Ben explained to Andi Peters the sticky situation: “Andi, I would love to do Strictly. As you know, I spent three years in university learning to dance, I have a degree in dance. It doesn’t make me a good dancer, obviously.

“But my wife really doesn’t want me to do Strictly. I’ve spoken about it very publicly, but she’s not interested in me having an affair.”

Ben then cheekily added: “I think she’s being very narrow-minded and it could be a great opportunity, who knows what could happen?

“It would be an amazing experience. I love a bit of spangle and glamour on a Saturday night… As things stand though, that’s a negotiation that needs to happen between the BBC and my wife. I can get myself into a lot of trouble here!”

Annie ‘struggled’ with Ben rows

In 202, Ben revealed that Annie “struggled” in the early days of their relationship with handling arguments Ben had with his family.

On GMB, Ben opened up to Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden about his marriage. They spoke openly about how they handle arguing with their other halves, and how it impacts their relationships.

The Ninja Warrior presenter admitted: “I remember my wife saying how heated and engaged everybody was and [how they are] vociferous with their conversation. She really struggled initially because that hadn’t been her experience [with her family].

“I remember you [Celia] getting to the point where you would just have to leave because you didn’t want to be a part of that. And it took Annie a long time to understand that it didn’t mean we hated each other. It just meant that we were particularly passionate about whatever it was we were discussing.”

