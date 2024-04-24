Amy Dowden, who has been battling cancer, has shared a news update about a project she’s working on with King Charles.

Strictly Come Dancing pro star Amy declared her ‘heart is so happy’ as she appeared on Loose Women today (Wednesday April 24).

The 33-year-old explained to the panel and ITV viewers she is taking care as she becomes used to dance training again. She also said she’s “doing really well”.

“I’m getting back into it gradually,” a beaming Amy said, adding: “I’m just loving it, it is making my heart so happy.”

However, the popular telly fave also provided details on how she’s collaborating with the monarch.

Amy Dowden revealed last year she had been diagnosed with breast cancer (Credit: YouTube)

Amy Dowden on Loose Women

She said: “It is part of the Big Help Out, which is between the 7th and 9th of June. We’re asking everybody that possibly can do to volunteer. Charities, such as Cancer Research UK, wouldn’t be possible without volunteers. They are the heartbeat to all charities.

“Having Crohn’s disease and suffering with cancer myself, I know only too well how important these charities are.”

Amy went on: “You can download the app and it tells you what’s going on in your local community. You don’t even need to leave the house!”

She also noted there are benefits to helping out. Amy continued: “Being a volunteer helps self-esteem, mental health, and is a way to meet new friends, too. I try to do as much as possible now to give back – and it gives you such pride.”

Amy Dowden lit up TV screens with her beaming smile on Loose Women today (Credit: YouTube)

Amy Dowden cancer

Amid the King’s and Princess of Wales‘ cancer diagnoses, Amy – who has monthly injections to reduce the risk of cancer returning – also touched on encountering Kate during her treatment.

Kate Middleton gave me so much time.

Amy said: “I was lucky enough to meet [Kate] during my chemo treatment, and she gave me so much time. She was so kind. Actually, her words were, ”Let us know if there’s anything we can do.'”

