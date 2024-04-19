When Amanda and Clive Owen split after 22 years of marriage and nine children together, fans of the Our Yorkshire Farm duo were shocked.

How would they co-parent? What would happen on their Ravenseat farm? What did it mean for the future of the Channel 5 TV show?

Many of the questions have since been answered by the pair, with Amanda and Clive continuing to work together on the land, and the series moving on to spin-off after spin-off.

Now, the couple’s eldest son, 19-year-old Reuben, has revealed how he and his siblings found out the news that his parents were separating, and how they’re doing now, almost two years on from their June 2022 split.

Amanda and Clive Owen split and how their kids are coping

Reuben, who is following in his parents’ farming footsteps, is back on our screens later this month with his new series, Life in the Dales.

It’ll follow Reuben, accompanied by friends Sarah and Tom, as he strives to establish his own groundworks business. And, while Clive and Amanda won’t appear, a couple of his brothers – Miles and Sidney – will.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Reuben said that, although they won’t be on camera, the former couple are “always around”. He shared: “They help drive diggers too, from time to time. They are both pretty good.”

After paying tribute to his “tough” parents, Reuben revealed the impact their split had had on his siblings – Raven, 22, Miles, 16, Edith, 14, Violet, 12, Sidney, 11, Annas, nine, Clemmie, seven, and Nancy, six.

Reuben revealed that the children were gathered so that their parents could share the news that they were going their separate ways. And, he suggested during the interview, that it was something the Owen kids accepted as just one of those things.

“Yeah, they spoke about it, but it’s not really a big deal between any of us. It’s quite simple really. Everyone gets along great. It’s not really changed for any of us, if you get me. They decided and that was that. They are happy as they are,” he said.

Amanda Owen is a mum of nine(Credit: C5/YouTube)

‘Great role models’

Reuben added that both Amanda and Clive are “great role models”. He also shared that “nothing has changed” when it comes to their working life. In fact, he quipped that the pair are always “working away together, doing something with the cows”.

Reuben added that the kids are “not fussed” about the break-up as the “everyone makes it work”.

He shared: “The kids are not fussed. They go to whichever house they want. Everyone makes it work. Beyond that, it’s not my business. All I want is for them to be happy. That is all that matters. They are happy, and that’s all that counts.”

Clive Owen didn’t take well to fame, he has admitted (Credit: YouTube)

New show The Farm Next Door to feature Amanda and Clive Owen

Fans of the family will get to see the new family dynamic in action, it’s thought, in new Our Yorkshire Farm spin-off The Farm Next Door.

It’ll follow the Owens as they pull together to renovate their farmhouse, Anty John’s. Fans of Our Yorkshire Farm will have seen the family buy it during the show’s last series.

Amanda, Clive and Reuben will appear, and it’s said to be set to air later on this year.

Reuben: Life In The Dales starts on Thursday, April 25, at 8pm on Channel 5.

