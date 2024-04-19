Amanda Owen’s son Reuben pays tribute to ‘really tough’ mum following split from husband Clive

Reuben Owen, the son of Amanda Owen, has opened up about his parents and said they’re both “really tough”.

The Our Yorkshire Farm star, 20, has his own Channel show coming out – Reuben: Life in the Dales – next week. Ahead of the series airing, Reuben has spoken in a new interview about his family.

He said that growing up on a farm has helped him and his family have a “plough on” attitude to life.

Reuben Owen has gushed over his “tough” parents (Credit: Channel 5)

Reuben Owen on parents Amanda and Clive

Speaking to the MailOnline, Reuben said: “Mum and dad were both there, working away, together, doing something with the cows. That’s how it is. Nothing has changed in that regard.

Farming away, out in the rain and snow. They are really tough, the pair of them.

“They just get on with it. They are both the same, really, they get on what whatever jobs need doing. Great role models, really, brilliant. Farming away, out in the rain and snow. They are really tough, the pair of them.”

Amanda and Clive are no longer together. They announced their split in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reuben Owen (@reubenowen74)

At the time, a statement said: “This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family.

“Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and wellbeing of our children.”

Since then, the pair have remained working on the farm and being doting parents to their children.

Amanda and Clive split in 2022 (Credit: Channel 5)

In his new interview, Reuben had nothing but good things to say about his parents and childhood.

He added: “It was a grand childhood. I couldn’t imagine a better place to grow up. It was great fun.”

Reuben: Life In The Dales begins next Thursday (April 25). It will see Reuben attempt to grow his new heavy plant machinery business with his friends Tommy and Sarah.

Read more: Amanda and Clive Owen reunite as fans all issue same plea

Reuben: Life In The Dales airs on April 25 from 8pm on Channel 5.

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know