24 Hours in Police Custody viewers declare ‘they’re guilty, lock them up’ as pet dog kicked by gang

Viewers of 24 Hours in Police Custody 2024 were left furious after a pet dog was kicked by a gang during last night’s episode (Monday, January 22).

Fans took to Twitter to slam the gang, with many urging police to “lock them up”.

The gang members were shown kicking dogs (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on 24 Hours in Police Custody 2024 last night?

Last night’s edition of 24 Hours in Police Custody followed coppers as they attempted to catch an organised crime group supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Luton.

During the first part of the episode, police were surveilling some of the suspected gang members.

The gang members had two puppies with them, who were playfighting in the park next to their bench.

In shocking scenes, one of the gang members kicked one of the puppy’s away.

The dog appeared unharmed, however, the gang member’s actions riled viewers up to no end.

Kane was arrested (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers fume over dog-kicking scenes

Fans of the Channel 4 show were straight onto Twitter to slam the gang members, with some even branding them instantly “guilty” thanks to their actions.

“Bad enough them doing drug deals but kicking the dogs made me even more angry,” one viewer tweeted.

“This lot will annoy me – way they were kicking the dog out of the way was enough for me – guilty. Lock them up,” another said.

After they were sentenced, viewers were not sympathetic at all.

“That’ll teach you for kicking that dog early doors, you p****s,” one fan tweeted.

“Do love the British public. As soon as people saw those horrible p****s mistreating their dogs, they were guilty of whatever the police were throwing at them,” another said.

Gang leader Kane Lee was sentenced to 8 years in prison (Credit: Channel 4)

How did 24 Hours in Police Custody 2024 end?

Two of the gang’s drug suppliers were sentenced to five years and four months in prison.

A street dealer was sentenced to three years in prison.

Meanwhile, the gang leader was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Read more: 24 Hours in Police Custody viewers ‘sickened’ by ‘most brutal episode

24 Hours in Police Custody is available to stream now on Channel 4.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story