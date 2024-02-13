Things soap characters could give up for Lent including Phil Mitchell’s shouting and Gemma Winter’s makeup

With Pancake Day in full swing today (Tuesday, February 13), soap fans may be pondering what things they can give up for Lent this year.

It seems that soap characters from EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street could also do with ditching a few things this year too.

Here are some suggestions as to what these soap characters could give up for Lent this year!

Linda needs to stop with the booze (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Linda Carter – Alcohol

Just before Christmas, Linda started to drink again as she struggled to cope with Dean’s return to Walford.

With Keanu’s death now playing on her mind, Linda’s been in a right drunken state recently.

It’s time for her to give up the booze or she might just let slip that she killed Keanu!

Stacey never learns… (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Stacey Slater – Branning men

Stacey has been with not one, not two but THREE Branning men! You’d think she would know better by now!

She’s been with Bradley, Max and now Jack! It’s time for her to move on and broaden her horizons.

Phil’s a very angry chap (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Phil Mitchell – Shouting

Phil’s stress levels must be on a permanent high as he’s always shouting. Is he even capable of doing anything else?

He’s always going around demanding money off someone or throwing about threats. Maybe now’s the time to chill out a bit Phil?

Simon’s drinking put Sam’s life in danger (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Simon Barlow – Drinking and partying

Simon’s been drinking and partying everyday, waking up with a huge hangover. He’s then been missing shifts at work and has even caused a car accident.

Poor Sam’s life was put at risk due to Simon’s drink driving. Simon needs to get back on track before he follows the same path as Peter!

Damon is no good for Sarah (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Sarah Barlow – Bad boys

It’s unclear what Sarah sees in Damon. She’s always had a thing for bad boys and it’s always got her into a spot of bother.

Ditching the solicitor for a former drug lord was a bad move on Sarah’s part. She needs to get rid of Damon before she gets into trouble again!

Gemma’s no makeup expert (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Gemma Winter – Makeup

Gemma’s always loved to layer up with a full face of makeup. However, she’s been sporting that orange foundation for far too long.

She needs to get her hands on some new makeup or ditch it completely! Her skin will thank her!

Gail loves those olives (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Gail Platt – Olives

Die-hard fans will know how much Gail loves her olives. What a strange choice for a favourite food!

Offering those olives out like there’s no tomorrow, Gail should perhaps cut down on how many jars she keeps in her cupboard!

Jenny’s never been lucky in love (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Jenny Connor – Relationships

Jenny’s never had it easy when it’s come to relationships. Her past partners have usually either been killed off in tragic circumstances or have been the ones doing the killing.

Cupid needs to give Jenny a break so she can have a rest before falling for someone else again!

Adam has teamed up with Harvey (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Adam Barlow – Vendetta against Damon

Adam used to be a man of principle but now that Damon’s back in Weatherfield and has moved in with Sarah, he’s lost his ways.

He’s now teaming up with criminal Harvey to make Damon pay. This bad guy façade isn’t in Adam’s nature. Come on Adam, you’re better than this!

Ed has lost everything (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Ed Bailey – Gambling

Ed’s gambling has seen him lose his tools, his family’s trust and has also seen his marriage break down.

If Ed wants to get his family back on his side, he needs to get his finances back up to scratch!

Aren’t they supposed to be getting a divorce? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Ruby Miligan – Caleb

Ruby arrived in the village to sort out her divorce from Caleb. However, ever since she rocked up in the Dales, she’s been unable to keep her hands off him.

With Caleb’s attention being drawn towards Tracy, Ruby needs to cut all ties with Caleb completely before things get even messier.

Cain’s last fight saw him go to hospital (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Cain Dingle – Fighting

Cain loves a good fight although he has tamed a bit over the years. His last fight though saw him go to hospital after Aaron left him for dead.

If that’s not the wake up call Cain needed, then we don’t know what is! Fighting’s not the answer!

Aaron needs to turn that frown upside down (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Aaron Dingle – Brooding

Aaron’s been a right misery guts as of late. He’s always pushing his loved ones away and enjoys sporting a moody face everyday.

His family needs him more than ever right now… so ditch the bad guy act please Aaron, we beg!

Mack and Charity’s relationship has been an emotional rollercoaster (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Charity Dingle – Mack

Charity and Mack’s relationship has brought with it some of the worst moments of their lives (we’re blaming Mack’s one night stand with Chloe for the majority of it!)

No matter what though, the couple always find their way back to each other. This has done them no good… they need to split up ASAP if they want to have any chance of being happy.

Moira loves a good hat (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Moira Dingle – Hats

Moira’s been wearing a lot of hats recently and has also had a lot of different hairdos too (any coincidence?)

Her hat choices are definitely something… but perhaps it’s time to get rid or just stick to the one type!

