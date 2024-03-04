Jennie McAlpine’s children and their connection to Coronation Street

During tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, March 4), Jennie McAlpine comes back to the cobbles as Fiz Dobbs.

This brings an end to her maternity leave, with the star now having three children in real-life.

But, what are Jennie McAlpine’s three children’s connections to Coronation Street?

Fiz returns home to her family (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Jennie McAlpine returns as Fiz Dobbs

Tonight over in Weatherfield, Fiz Dobbs will return back home to the Street. However, she soon starts causing chaos in the household.

As she complains about the house being full, she’s not happy to come back to Evelyn and Cassie rowing.

Telling Tyrone that he must kick either his mum or nan out of the house, Tyrone’s left with a difficult decision to make.

Later on in the week, Fiz tries to impress Carla in a bid to get a promotion but fails to secure one.

With Tyrone unable to make a decision, Fiz’s upset to see Hope and Ruby connect with Cassie and Evelyn more than her. Can she fit back in to her family life?

Jennie has three kids (Credit: ITV)

How many children does Jennie McAlpine have?

Jennie McAlpine’s last scenes on Corrie were back in May 2023, as she went on maternity leave months before.

On screen, Fiz left Weatherfield to work in Norwich for a short while after Stephen Reid recommended her for a job.

Jennie welcomed her third child into the world in April, 2023 – a baby girl.

Jennie’s children all have Corrie-related names (Credit: ITV)

Jennie McAlpine children link to Coronation Street

Jennie McAlpine has three children who each have links to the Street. Each of their names are linked to the iconic soap.

Jennie’s first two children are named Albert and Hilda which are inspired by the soap, both having been names of legendary characters.

The star’s third child is named Doris, inspired by the real name of Annie Walker actress, Doris Speed.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Jennie shared: “Doris is a family name and I love that it goes with Albert and Hilda. They’re also all very ‘Corrie’. The actress who played the first Rovers landlady, Annie Walker, was called Doris Speed so there’s obviously something in my DNA that means these baby names keep happening!

“People have said before that Albert and Hilda sound like two childhood sweethearts writing to each other during the war. Now Doris is the aunty who’s come to join them.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

