Former Emmerdale star Michael Jayston known for playing Donald De Souza dies aged 88

It has sadly been announced that former soap star Michael Jayston has passed away at the age of 88 years after reports of a ‘short illness.’

The star was best known for appearing in Only Fools and Horses, although soap fans may also recognise him for playing the role of Donald De Souza in Emmerdale.

Michael also had smaller roles in rival soaps Coronation Street and EastEnders too.

Michael Jayston was well known for appearing in Only Fools and Horses as James – Rachel Turner’s father.

He also appeared in Doctor Who, playing the role of the Valeyard in the sci-fi series, back in 1986.

Today (Monday, February 5), M&M Famous Faces announced the actor’s death in a statement.

The statement read: “It is with great sadness, that I have been asked by his family to share the news, Michael Jayston sadly passed away this morning after a short illness.

“Those who knew Michael will know he was full of love, laughs and happiness. He adored meeting his fans all over the world.

“His family and friends would appreciate privacy at this time.”

Michael Jayston as Donald De Souza in Emmerdale

Soap fans may recognise Michael Jayston for playing the role of Donald De Souza in Emmerdale between 2007-2008.

Nicola was married to Donald in 2007 and made out that he had passed away. However, it was later revealed that he was in a coma having suffered a brain haemorrhage.

He was devastated to find out that Nicola only married him for money. He was even more livid when he discovered that Nicola was having an affair with David Metcalfe.

Nicola tried to kill Donald several times but failed. However, Donald ended up dying in 2008 after suffering from a heart attack.

Michael Jayston also appeared in rival soaps Coronation Street as a Judge and EastEnders in the role of Alistair during his acting career.

Adding to this, he also starred in Holby City as Sid Harvey, a Judge, and Lawrence Bremmen.

The television actor also could be seen in episodes of Doctors and Casualty too.

