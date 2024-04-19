Emmerdale: Victoria and Jacob relationship was pointless, fans complain

During last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, April 18), Victoria decided to call it a day with Jacob after having a recent conversation with Leyla.

Victoria made out that she didn’t love Jacob, leaving the medical student heartbroken.

Now, Emmerdale fans have expressed their frustration over the couple’s recent split.

Emmerdale: Victoria ended things with Jacob

Over in the Dales recently, Jacob hid his six-week placement in Berlin from Victoria until Dr Liam put his foot in it.

Leyla found out that Jacob wasn’t going to Berlin because he didn’t want to leave Victoria. She then had words with Vic, worrying that their relationship was getting in the way of Jacob’s future.

Everything hit Vic when she caught the bouquet at Amy and Matty’s wedding. Last night, Vic then spoke to Jacob and told him that they needed to break up.

They were at different stages of their life and Jacob should be in Berlin with his Uni mates instead of being tied down by her.

Jacob was devastated and broke the news to Pollard and Leyla, with Pollard set upon getting revenge.

Emmerdale fans frustrated over Victoria and Jacob breakup

Emmerdale fans aren’t happy with the soap’s decision to break Jacob and Vic up. They think that the whole relationship was pointless, with David leaving for no reason now that the couple hasn’t survived.

One fan commented: “What a waste of hurting people. So, David had to leave for what?”

Another viewer shared: “You made David leave the village, just for you to finish it like that?”

A third person complained: “Ah come on, who thought this whole break up Jacob & Victoria (after all the [bleep] putting them together) was a good idea? Really shows how far the show has fallen from where it was.”

Emmerdale: Will David return after Jacob and Vic split?

Recently in the Dales, David contacted Jacob and revealed that he was with currently living with Priya and was never returning to the village.

Viewers will know that he left the village after finding out that Jacob was seeing his ex-fiancé, Vic. As it stands, Matthew Wolfenden is working on other projects away from the Dales. But, could he ever return as David in the future?

