Emmerdale: Tom didn’t wipe his fingerprints properly after Vinny attack, fans spot

During last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, April 18), Tom rushed home from his work trip away and panicked when Belle wasn’t at home.

He later headed to the scrapyard and attacked Vinny, leaving him unconscious on the floor.

Emmerdale fans have now spotted a huge error made by Tom as he tried to cover his tracks.

Tom got jealous of Vinny (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom attacked Vinny

Yesterday evening, Tom was seen in his hotel during a work trip away with Vanessa. He decided to watch Belle on the puppy cam to keep an eye on her.

He soon saw Belle invite Vinny into the house and watch a TV programme that she knew Tom hated.

As Vinny started talking about his lack of a sex life, Tom got jealous of his friendship with Belle as Belle turned the puppy cam off.

With Tom unable to know what Belle was doing with Vinny, he tried to track her on his app but there was no signal. He was unaware that Belle’s phone wasn’t working properly, with Vinny offering to fix it for her.

At the scrapyard, Tom soon turned up and hit Vinny over the head with a paperweight whilst he was in the portacabin.

With Vinny unconscious on the floor, Tom then tried to wipe his fingerprints off everything before leaving Vinny alone.

Tom left his DNA all over the crime scene (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans criticise Tom cover up technique

Emmerdale fans witnessed Tom try to wipe his fingerprints off the desk whilst using a dry cloth. He also touched everything again whilst wiping it down.

They’ve now noted that Tom’s DNA will still be in the portacabin as he didn’t do a good enough job at covering his tracks.

One fan commented: “I don’t think a dry tissue is really gonna remove any fingerprints [bleep] Tom.”

Another person shared: “Tom, if you’re going to wipe your prints off an object it’s probably a good idea not to hold the object steady whilst you do.”

A third person added: “Tom is trying to wipe off the finger prints off things and then touching them again. Though in Soap Land finger prints the police don’t bother with them.”

Vinny survives the ordeal (Credit: ITV)

Is Vinny dead?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week have revealed that Vinny survives the attack. Belle soon tends to his cuts and bruises which only makes Tom more jealous.

Tom can’t help but belittle Vinny. But, will Vinny work out that Tom was behind the attack?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

