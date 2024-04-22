Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Tom belittles Vinny as his jealousy rises

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, April 22), Belle tends to Vinny after his recent attack as Tom’s jealousy builds up.

Tom then continuously tries to humiliate and belittle Vinny to bring him down further.

But, will Vinny and Belle confront Tom over his behaviour in Emmerdale spoilers?

Belle looks after Vinny (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom humiliates Vinny

Belle feels awful as she sees the extent of Vinny’s injuries after his attack at the scrapyard.

Trying to support her injured friend, Belle does her best to care for Vinny. But, as she stays to tend to him, Tom gets jealous.

Tom isn’t a fan of Belle and Vinny’s friendship and tries to break it up by meddling.

He hopes to drive a wedge between the pair by belittling Vinny. But, will his plan work?

Jacob is devastated (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Jacob struggles to get over Vic

Jacob struggles to get over Victoria as Vic is advised by Moira to search for another job after her recent firing.

Trying to put on a brave face, Jacob internally suffers from a broken heart. Can he move on?

Billy starts his PT classes (Credit: ITV)

Billy’s business gets off to a rough start

Billy starts his PT and fitness business, hoping that it will be a success. However, it doesn’t get off to the best of starts.

Dawn and Billy have loads to deal with at home, with his business adding to the stress. Can he balance both things?

Cain ropes Sarah in (Credit: ITV)

Sarah helps Cain out at the garage

With Cain under pressure at work, he soon manages to get Sarah to help him out with the workload at the garage.

Sarah’s not impressed with the idea but agrees to help Cain with the business anyway. Is this the start of a new career for Sarah?

