Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Chas tells Eve she has cancer

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, January 31), Chas and Paddy decide that Eve must know about Chas’ diagnosis.

Chas then sits her daughter down and tells her that she has breast cancer, whilst trying to do it as sensitively as she can.

But, will Eve understand that her mum isn’t very well in Emmerdale spoilers?

Chas and Paddy tells Eve that her mum is ill (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas breaks the news of her diagnosis to Eve

Earlier this week in the Emmerdale village, Chas was encouraged by Liam to be honest with her family.

In the Woolpack, Chas took Liam’s advice and gathered her family around to break the new about her diagnosis.

With the family divided over Aaron’s attack on Cain, Chas told everyone that she has breast cancer.

Aaron stood back and watched from a distance, failing to say anything. However, last night (Tuesday, January 30), he gave his mum the hug she needed.

Tonight, Chas decides to break the news to Eve as she gets Paddy to help her. But, how will Eve take it?

Angelica could get a custodial sentence (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: The Kings get some bad news

Nicola and Jimmy worry when Ethan tells them that Angelica could be given a custodial sentence.

Later on, Jimmy’s day is made even worse as he pays Bob a visit at the B&B. As he admits to Bob that he encouraged Angelica to lie, Bob is livid. But, can Bob ever forgive him for this huge betrayal?

Jai’s truly had enough (Credit: ITV)

Jai quits his job at The Hide

Growing increasingly unsatisfied with Gabby’s decisions and with Gabby patronising him, Jai decides to quit his job at The Hide immediately.

But, can Laurel help Jai see sense? Or, is there no getting through to a frustrated Jai?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!