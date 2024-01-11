Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Aaron makes an enemy of Cain

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, January 11), Mack and Aaron team up to steal an expensive car that has come into the garage.

With Cain away from the garage and with Mack distracting him, Aaron gets to work with his plan.

But, will Cain realise what Mack and Aaron are up to before it’s too late in Emmerdale spoilers?

Aaron plans to steal the vehicle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack and Aaron plot to steal a car

With Kim’s business partner leaving his fancy car at the garage to be fixed, Aaron and Mack plot to steal it as they watch Cain giving it a spin in the village.

Over on the farm, Mack tries to use the tractor and gets Cain involved in helping him to start it up.

With Cain away and busy trying to help Mack, Aaron enters the garage and finds the car with the bonnet open and with its wheels off.

Aaron asks Mack to stall Cain but he fails to do so. As Mack writes a warning text to Aaron, his phone dies before he can send it.

Getting into the car, Aaron tries to get it to start but worries when it won’t work. Whilst working under the bonnet to fix the issue, Aaron thinks that he’s safe. But, will Cain return and catch him about to make a getaway?

Pollard confides in his friend (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Pollard opens up to Rodney

Emmerdale viewers will know that Pollard recently got diagnosed with Parkinson’s and is struggling to come to terms with what this means for his future.

Tonight, he pays Rodney a visit and finds himself opening up to him about his fears of living with the disease. But, can Rodney support Pollard as he confides in him?

