Emmerdale star Natalie J Robb branded ‘gorgeous’ after she posts photo from ‘fabulous’ charity event

Lots of the Emmerdale cast, including Natalie J Robb, had fun this weekend attending a charity event whilst dressed up in their best attire.

The soap stars could be seen having a great time at a charity ball supporting Maggie’s Yorkshire.

Natalie J Robb has now impressed fans with her glammed up look after she shared a photo from the night onto her social media page.

Natalie stunned in a glamorous dress (SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale star Natalie J Robb wows in red dress

This weekend, Emmerdale stars attended a charity ball to support the local charity Maggie’s.

The charity works to raise support for those living with cancer whilst also helping their families and friends affected by the disease.

One of the soap stars present was Moira Dingle actress, Natalie J Robb.

Taking to Instagram (Sunday, November 11), Natalie shared an image from a photo booth.

In the photo, she could be seen sporting a red, velvet dress whilst holding a red lollipop, standing alongside her friend.

She captioned the photo: “Fabulous night out last night supporting @maggiesyorkshire. Thanks very much for the invite @lisajaneriley. Thanks also to @danieljenkinsonharrogate and @mochabodytan for the party prep!”

Fans have branded the star as ‘gorgeous’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans praise Emmerdale actress

The soap actress’ fans have now rushed online to compliment Natalie on her appearance in her Instagram photo.

They have been left in awe of the actress after seeing her all dolled up for the ball.

One of Natalie’s social media followers commented: “Absolutely gorgeous.”

Another fan gushed: “Was great meeting you Natalie, you look a stunner. How different from a rugged female farmer ha ha. Hope you had a great time and I certainly did! [Bleep] worth it.”

A third person took to the comments section and wrote: “Aww you look stunning.”

A fourth of Natalie’s followers added: “Looking good,” followed by a fire emoji.

